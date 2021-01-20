Do you know of a Dragon fruit? When we think of fruits, the common ones like apples, bananas, chikoos, oranges, grapes cross our mind. But there are many more tropical seasonal fruits, which we may have heard but do not know about. Dragon fruit is known by different names like pithaya, strawberry pear and has a unique appearance to it, which makes it stand out. In here, we tell you more about this tropical fruit, nutrition facts and health benefits of the same. Dragon Fruit To Be Known as ‘Kamalam’ in Gujarat.

What is a Dragon Fruit?

Dragon fruit is a juicy slightly sweet fruit. It grows on a cactus called hylocereus. It grows in the tropical regions of the world. The fruit is dark pink in colour with green spike-like leaves, which look like flames. When cut open, it is white with black dotted seeds, similar to a watermelon. The fruit also comes in red- and yellow-skinned varieties. It is also called as pitaya or strawberry pear. The appearance of the scaly leaves gives it is the name of Dragon fruit in South East Asia.

Dragon Fruit Nutrition Facts

Dragon fruit is low on calories, but is packed with other essential vitamins and minerals. It also has plant compounds like polyphenols, carotenoids and betacyanins. It also contains several antioxidants and dietary fibers. It is also one of the few fruits that contain fresh iron. Because of these nutrients, dragon fruits have several health benefits. Best Foods for Clear Skin: 8 Nutrient-Rich Superfoods for Glowing Skin.

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is one of the most nutritious fruit, which is why it is also considered as a superfood. We list down some of the health benefits of a dragon fruit:

Helps you to maintain a strong immune system. Dragon fruit is a rich source of Vitamin C, so it helps in fighting free radicals in your body.

Dragon fruit can help you in maintaining weight as it contains zero cholesterol and saturated fats.

It is a rich source of antioxidants which is essential for a healthy heart and great skin.

Its antioxidants as well as vitamins makes it a part of several natural beauty remedies. In ancient times, paste or pulp of dragon fruit applied on one's skin would reduce ageing and treat acne or sunburn.

Dragon fruit has also been used to treat cases of hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes. The seeds of this fruit are said to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Fiber aids digestion. Dragon fruit comes with 3 grams of fiber per 100g serving, which can help to get rid of constipation and IBS issues.

Cutting a dragon fruit can be tedious sometimes. So we have a video of how to cut a dragon fruit easily.

Watch Video of How to Cut Dragon Fruit Easily:

Now, you definitely know a lot more about this tropical fruit. It is a very healthy and beneficial fruit. So the next time you go buying fruits, do try it out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).