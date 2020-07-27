Fruits are healthy and they also refresh our mood. It is always good to have them between meals as healthy snacks. We are fortunate enough to live on a planet where varieties of fruits are grown. Dragon fruit is one not many have heard of. Dragon fruit belongs to the cactus family and is also known as pitahaya or strawberry pear. Dragon fruit can strengthen your immunity, smoothen the functioning of the heart and have many other health benefits. Muskmelon Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Hair Growth, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Include This Aromatic Fruit in Your Diet.

Dragon fruit, due to its unique look, taste and nutrient-dense contents has made it to the list of superfoods in the world. Dragon fruit, with a scaly outer cover, consists of white or red flesh inside that has black seeds in it. This fruit is sweet in flavour and extremely refreshing. It is said that the best way to enjoy dragon fruit is to eat it as is and fresh. The inner flesh is edible and it can be eaten by scooping it out through a spoon or slice the inner flesh as per your liking after peeling out the outer cover. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 227 g of dragon fruit provides 136 calories which comprise of 3 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 7 g fibres and micronutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, magnesium and iron. How Papaya (Papita) Helps Lose Weight.

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

1. Strong Immune System - Dragon fruit is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity by fighting against free radicals present in the body.

2. Healthy Gut - Dragon fruit is prebiotic in nature and can help improve gut health. Dragon fruit mainly promotes the growth of lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria.

3. Good For Heart Health - Dragon fruit can improve heart health by fighting against plaque clogging up in the arteries and maintaining the blood circulation in the body.

4. Rich in Iron - This tropical fruit is rich in iron which plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout your body. Also, the presence of vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron.

5. Reduce Risk of Cancer - As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, dragon fruit consists of beta-carotene and lycopene that can reduce the risk of cancer. Also, the presence of potent antioxidants like betalains can combat oxidative stress and suppress cancer cells.

It is worth including dragon fruit in your diet as it is rich in fibre and plant compounds which can work wonders on the body. Dragon fruit can be eaten raw or mixed with salad, smoothie and yoghurt.

