World Pasta Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the world’s most versatile and delicious dish known to mankind. It was established in the year 1995 when 40 pasta producers from around the world gathered to hold the globe’s first World Pasta Congress.

World Pasta Day is celebrated every year on October 25. There are various types of pasta known to the world, namely, long pasta, short pasta, sheet pasta, stuffed pasta and dumpling pasta. All of them can be made in hundreds of varieties. It could be creamy, healthy, greeny or full of protein with fish, chicken and paneer. We, at LatestLY, have brought together a list of 7 types of pasta that you can try making on this World Pasta Day. Hilarious Puns, Instagram Captions, HD Images and GIFs to Celebrate Your Precious Pasta Moments.

Angel Hair or Capellini

Representative Image

It is thinner than spaghetti and best with light oil-based and cream sauces. You can top up the protein by adding some chicken chunks or shrimp scampi.

Casarecce

Representative Image

It is a short and lightly rolled and twisted noodled kind of pasta. The best thing about this pasta is that the sauces reach the centre of it and make it taste super tasty.

Rotini

Representative Image

This is the only type of pasta that can be thick, meaty, oil-based and have creamy sauces. It is also known as corkscrew-shaped pasta.

Conchiglie

Representative Image

Available in a variety of sizes like mini, small, medium and jumbo, conchiglie is a shell-shaped pasta. The open centres in this type of pasta are great to store any kind of sauce and meat.

Ravioli

Representative Image

Ravioli is square in shape and has cream, cheese or chicken stuffing in the centre. The stuffing makes this variety of pasta taste extremely scrumptious.

Gnocchi

Representative Image

This is the only type of pasta that requires a potato base with flour and egg. It is dense, small and dumpling-shaped pasta.

Lasagne

Representative Image

It is the most common type of sheet pasta and is characterised by its decorative edges. No boil and dehydrated lasagne are available in the market and the sauce itself is enough to rehydrate it without having to cook them separately.

Pasta is one of the most evergreen dishes that can be made any time and in any form. This World Pasta Day, enjoy the best recipe you can with the given types of pasta and drool into the magical flavour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).