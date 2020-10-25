Get ready to eat your heart out, because October 25 is World Pasta Day. It gives you the perfect excuse to chow down on all the pastas you love. Not that any of us need any reason to celebrate our love for the pastas, but it is good to have one dedicated to showing the love for this delicious food. In addition, World Pasta Day 2020 is again the perfect time for that amazing food photos for your Instagram with a delicious pun. So are you noodling around for the pasta pins? No worries, as we have the perfect Instagram caption for each of those precious pasta moments. Check out our latest collection of World Pasta Day 2020 funny quotes, hilarious puns, Instagram captions and more to celebrate your love for the Italian food.

World Pasta Day was brought into existence as part of the World Pasta Congress, on October 25, 1995. It is an important day, and it promotes the eating of pasta, along with its cultural and culinary importance. One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day 2020, is obviously to prepare your favourite dish and enjoy the delicious flavours and textures that come along with it. In addition, you can also click a picture of your home-made pasta recipe and post it to Instagram; after all, food photos are one of the most-liked types of photos. To caption it the best way, we bring you World Pasta Day 2020 funny quotes and hilarious puns to celebrate the day.

World Pasta Day 2020 Funny Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Life is a combination of magic and pasta." Federico Fellini

World Pasta Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"As long as there's pasta and Chinese food in the world, I'm okay." Michael Chang

World Pasta Day 2020 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

Can you pasta sauce please?

The pastabilities are endless!

"The only guilty pleasure I have is pasta." Allison Janney

Aren’t they awesome? The above pasta puns and funny quotes can be perfect for Instagram caption or send a hilarious text to your friends. So, celebrate World Pasta Day with these sauciest puns, hilarious jokes and captions!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).