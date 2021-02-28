Substance use disorders (SUDs) have witnessed a constant hike in the recent past. The treatment of which has mostly proved to have fluctuating results. Substance abusers seek help quitting drugs not as an end in itself, but as a means to escape these negative consequences and to gain a quality life. Substance use disorders are commonly viewed as chronic conditions, and addiction treatment services are gradually beginning to adopt models that were initially developed to address other chronic conditions. It is a known fact that alcohol and drug abuse can increase the underlying risk for mental disorders, especially in teenagers. In order to have a long-lasting and sustainable effect on the patients, the use of multimodal treatments has been taken into consideration recently.

Addiction Specialist Psychologist Alptekin Aydin is one of the leading doctors in this particular field, who has not only contributed significantly but also helped numerous people with drug and alcohol addiction. Aydin is known for his unique treatment that combines transcranial magnetic stimulation, (TMS), Bioresonance therapy (Quantum frequency technology), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). This treatment addresses all facets of the human condition and offers drug-free alternative treatment solutions without any medication side effects. Studies have shown that addiction is a long-lasting and complex brain disease, and even for those people who’ve successfully quit, there’s always a risk of the addiction returning, and hence increasing the chances of a relapse. This treatment aims at identifying the root of the problem, zone in on that dimension and ultimately focusing on preventing relapse.

Aydin graduated from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) King's College London. Soon he became a member of the British Psychological Society (MBPsS), Member of The Federation of Drug & Alcohol Professions (FDAP APM practitioner) Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) practitioner. He is also accredited by the European Accreditation Council for CME (EACCME) and Bioresonance Therapy Practitioner. Aydin over the course of his career created a diverse portfolio of treating numerous patients with addiction including gambling, alcohol or drugs. His course of treatment aims at providing brief interventions, harm-reduction, and therapeutic treatment for panic attacks, anxiety, depression, OCD, bipolar disorders, alcohol, cannabis, cocaine and problematic gambling addiction.

After studying thoroughly the causes of addiction, Aydin decided to have a multimodal approach in the treatment of his patients. This treatment starts with Bioresonance Therapy by quantum frequency technique that helps in managing to break the habit of repetitive misuse of alcohol or drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, crack, and others. After a couple of Bioresonance sessions, the addictive behavior of the patient and the cravings associated with it stops. After a couple of sessions on Bioresonance treatment, the combination of Magnetic stimulation (TMS therapy) and Cognitive behavioral therapy comes into play. TMS or magnetic therapy is a drug-free, painless treatment method approved by FDA and The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It has cleared for Clinical Depression, Anxiety, and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder).

Aydin believes that people become addicted to drugs & alcohol without knowing that they actually try to deny and forget their problems which means they are finding temporary solutions. To break this toxic cycle, the patients need to want themselves to stop using alcohol and drugs. They need to find the strength, help & support to break the repetitive habit, which can be achieved with multimodal treatment. For his significant contribution to the field of medicine, Aydin was awarded as an advanced practitioner by The Federation of Drug & Alcohol Professions body in 2021.

Apart from helping hundreds of people break the cycle of addiction, Aydin also developed an iPhone application called The Alcohol Intoxication Monitor (AIM) during his Dissertations in King's College London. He designed this app to incorporate the recording of alcohol consumption and BAC Level (blood alcohol concentration) in the user. By using drinking in location, time, and recurrence and includes measures of subjective intoxication and mood state with a short version Profile of Mood States (POMS). Currently, he is developing a new Panic Attack and Anxiety App with his team.

Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. People like Alptekin Aydin’s unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves. He has one hand for helping himself, the other for helping others.