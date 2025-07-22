Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 21, 2025, that stirred online debate. He posted screenshots of what he claimed was a “Vedic astrology” analysis generated by AI, warning of a "risky" outcome from “now to November 2025.” The post cited astrological reasons, generated by alleged OpenAI ChatGPT 4o, which said, "Rahu in Pisces, Saturn retrograde and a Mars transit," calling this phase a "Danger Zone." The screenshot further indicated that the period from “November 2025 to March 2026” would see "gradual improvement" as "Rahu shifts to Aquarius" and "Saturn goes direct", and after March 2026, air travel would enter a "much safer" phase. The post comes after recent incidents in the aviation industry. As per a report on India Today, an IndiGo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad returned mid-air to its origin due to a technical glitch. As per a report of Mint, an Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight was grounded during takeoff due to a technical issue. Earlier, Air India Flight AI171 crashed on June 12 and killed 260 people. The post gained multiple reactions from X users. One X user said, “This analysis is not entirely right. As the parameters used for calculation are not based on Niryan System. For instance, Rahu Dev is in Aquarius as per Niryan.” Another said, “Vedic Astrology by AI, Interesting combination of old and new.” An X user reacted and said, “Okay, time for an unfollow.” Dhaka Plane Crash: 1 Killed, Several Injured After Bangladesh Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Into College Campus in Dhaka (See Pics and Videos).

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Shares ‘Vedic Astrology Analysis by AI on Air Travel’ Situation

According to Vedic astrology analysis by ai 🤖, air travel has situation till November 2025. pic.twitter.com/gun08cgtBH — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 21, 2025

X User Says ‘This Analysis Is Not Entirely Right’

This analysis is not entirely right As the parameters used for calculation are not based on Niryan System For instance, Rahu Dev is in Aquarius as per Niryan — Sidhharrth S Kumaar (@sidhharrth9) July 21, 2025

‘Vedic Astrology by AI’

Vedic Astrology by AI Interesting combination of old and new — Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) July 21, 2025

X User Says ‘Okay, Time for an Unfollow’

Okay, time for an unfollow — A Pale Blue Dot (@yagyaansh) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)