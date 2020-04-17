Can Farts Transmit Coronavirus? Beijing District CDC Reveals Whether You Can Contract COVID-19 via Flatulence

Can Farts Transmit Coronavirus? (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File Image)

Can coronavirus be transmitted via farts? This is the most recent questions about the spread COVID-19 that is worrying netizens. The pandemic has caused people to resort to social distancing to break the chain, however, people are wondering whether they can be infected if exposed to the farts of a person having the coronavirus infection. Since WHO has already clarified that coronavirus is not airborne and explained that "the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces". But can an infected person's fart spread the disease? Fact Check: Is Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Dismisses Fake News That COVID-19 Can Transmit Through Air.

Well, a Beijing district disease control centre said that pants can stop the novel coronavirus transmission via farts. The Tongzhou district's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that that farts cannot act as a transmission route of COVID-19, unless the farting COVID-19-affected person is not wearing pants. It is also possible only if a person inhales a good amount of gas passed by the affected person not wearing pants, closely. Can Coronavirus Survive on Fabrics? Right Way to Wash Your Leggings and Pyjamas to Prevent the Spread of Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Tongzhou authority stated in the article that farts will not transmit the novel coronavirus unless the patient having coronavirus is not wearing pants and they released a large amount of gas. If someone happens to be around a pantless coronavirus carrier and took a close and hard sniff at the gas, then there might be a possibility. Their findings were published on discovermagazine.com with the conclusion that pants can effectively screen out germs.

As we write this the total number of coronavirus cases around the world according to live updates is 2,184,704. A total of 146,898 people have died because of COVID-19 and 553,227 coronavirus patients have recovered. The best solution in the current situation is social distancing. Follow the WHO preventive measures for COVID-19 that can help protect you from the contagious disease. Prevention is better than cute, please stay at home and keep washing your hand and sanitise yourself.