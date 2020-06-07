Can it Be Dangerous For Women to Try Viagra?

Natural Viagra (Photo credits: File Photo and the Noun Project)

Q. There are several Viagra ads for men for several websites to boost libido and last longer in bed. But can Viagra have the same effect on women? But first, is there even a Viagra for women or do women have to resort to any other aphrodisiacs? I have often contemplated what will happen if I take Viagra? Does it really effect a woman's libido or does it have dangerous side effects? I am curious. Can you please explain?

Ans. Viagra was developed as an elixir for men who suffer from erectile dysfunction. Viagra works by increasing blood flow to the penis causing an erection. So men who cannot get it up have it. Happy World Environment Day 2020: From Reusable Cotton Pads to Menstrual Cups, Eco-Friendly Ways to Follow During Menstruation That Are Better For You And the Planet!

How Does Viagra Work in Women?

However, a few studies have been done to test its effectiveness on women and have not shown great results. It could be because men and women are fundamentally different when it comes to arousal. However, the increased blood flow down below has caused some women to experience physical arousal and little desire. Viagra Side Effects and Risks: How Sildenafil Causes Blindness, Impotence and Other Health Problems.

Should A Woman Try Viagra?

No woman should try Viagra under any circumstances. The FDA has approved it only for men and there has been very little research on the side effects it can have on women. Men also experience reactions with Viagra and the most common ones include headaches, diarrhea, and dizziness. When taken with certain other medications it has also been seen to cause heart attacks and strokes in certain cases. Plus, a Viagra should always be prescribed by a physician! First-Time Users Beware! Viagra Can Impair Your Vision.

Bottomline - To heat up your sack sessions, try and get creative in bed, but never rely on any pill. Never get carried away by the online ads for your sexual health issues and always consult your doctor first.