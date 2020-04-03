Coronavirus And Mental Health: BMC Encourages People to Discuss COVID-19 Related Worries With Experts (Watch Video)

Doctor talking to patients (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday took to Twitter telling people to come together and engage in talks while in quarantine. For those at homes alone, BMC is urging them to initiate conversations about their issues. They also gave out toll-free number '1800-120-820-050' where people can call and discuss their Coronavirus-related worries with mental health experts. During quarantine, people may miss their near and dear ones as they cannot meet them. It is important to talk to such people and ask about their whereabouts. Mental Illness Cases Rise in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Health Ministry Shares Advisory And Tips to Maintain Mental Health.

Tweeting a video, BMC wrote, "#LetsTalk1on1 Here to hear you out! A simple conversation can make a difference - one of which is to ensure that you don’t feel alone. You can now talk to a team of mental health experts and put all your Coronavirus-related worries to rest. Dial 1800-120-820-050." Addressing people, the video reads, "Let's talk about COVID-19 anxiety, isolation, fear, uncertainty, about what's real, what's not, coping." What's on your mind? Let's talk 1 on 1. We are here to listen. The video ends the number to speak to a mental health professional." Risk of Suicide Decreases with Increase in Number of Mental Health Visit.

BMC Encourages People to Talk to Mental Health Experts About COVID-19 Worries:

#LetsTalk1on1 Here to hear you out! A simple conversation can make a difference - one of which is to ensure that you don’t feel alone. You can now talk to a team of mental health experts and put all your Coronavirus-related worries to rest. Dial 1800-120-820-050#NaToCorona https://t.co/a6hpsCicJi pic.twitter.com/NXNJ0ykes3 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 3, 2020

The Same Has Also Been Tweeted in Marathi:

The Maharashtra government and BMC are together planning to start testing thousands of its health workers to check if they have developed antibodies after being exposed to coronavirus. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that nearly 3.25 lakh persons from 3,000 relief camps are being given two-time meals. He also said that experts and doctors have been appointed to ensure their mental health remains stable.