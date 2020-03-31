Mental Illness Cases Rise in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Health Ministry Shares Advisory And Tips to Maintain Mental Health

Mental Health (Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, March 31: The coronavirus lockdown has brought life to a halt with people remaining indoors. Apart from this, fear and anxiety can be seen gripping people with the number of COVID-19 deaths in India going beyond 40. A survey by The Indian Psychiatry Society's has claimed that as a result of COVID-19, there has been a sudden rise of up to 20 percent seen in those suffering from mental illness in the country. To cater to this, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory of dos and don'ts during a lockdown to maintain mental health.

According to the survey, as reported by India Today, there has been an average increase of 15 per cent to 20 per cent in mental illness patients in just a week. Adding more, the survey claims that one out of every five Indians is suffering from mental illness these days. It further claims that as a result of the complete lockdown, cases have seen a rise as people are fearing losing their businesses, jobs, earnings, savings or even basic resources. Risk of Suicide Decreases with Increase in Number of Mental Health Visit.

Speaking more about the findings, Head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences in Fortis Hospital located in Noida -- Dr Manu Tiwari -- said, "The lockdown has had a massive impact on the lifestyle of people. They are staying indoors with limited resources. They are now suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and even alcohol withdrawal syndrome." He also predicted that this is a rising graph and will have bigger implications in days to come.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry issued an advisory stating the dos and don'ts during lockdown to maintain mental health. The Ministry has also elaborated how to handle social isolation during the lockdown and prevent themselves from coronavirus. The Ministry also pointed towards how to handle the emotional problems and has asked people to consult doctors for counselling if the situation worsens. PM Modi Does Yoga Nidra to Reduce Stress and Anxiety During Lockdown: Everything About This Yogic Sleep and How to Do It (Watch Video).

Here's what the Ministry advises to people to deal with lockdown:

Handling Social isolation:

1. Be busy and have a regular schedule

2. Distract yourself from negative emotions by listening to music, reading, watching an entertaining programme on television.

3. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids.

4. Be physically active.

5. Sharing is caring.

6. Offer elderly people help by getting them what they need, their medicines, daily needs etc.

7. If you have children at home, keep them busy by allowing them to help in the household chores.

Handling emotional problems:

1. At times of anxiety, practice breathing slowly for a few minutes. Think of something calm and serene, and slow down your mind.

2. When feeling angry and irritated,

distract yourself.

3. Even when feeling afraid, deal with it by asking yourself, try to ease yourself up with activities.

4. Stay connected with others.

5. If any of these emotions persist continuously for several days, despite your trying to get out of it, talk about it with someone.

Amidst all this, the Union Ministry has asked the people to recognise mental health problems in the near and dear ones. It also asked people to support each other in times of need and crisis.