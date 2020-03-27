Coronavirus Outbreak: Should You Take Ibuprofen to Treat the Mild Symptoms of COVID-19? WHO Weighs In!

Medicine (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The number of positive COVID-19 cases is only on the rise, and it is only natural for us to panic, looking at the surging graph. But the more we panic, the more we tend to buy all the WhatsApp forwards and the information that is available online. But with so much information and misinformation about coronavirus, you may understandably be confused about how to treat the symptoms before you report to the clinic. There has also been a lot of controversy about the safety of ibuprofen to treat fever. Here's what the WHO has to say.

Can Ibuprofen Have Side Effects?

Based on the current information, the WHO has not recommended anything against the use of ibuprofen. So far, there have not been any reports of adverse side effects of ibuprofen in COVID-19, apart from the usual known side effects that limit its use in specific populations. Coronavirus Outbreak: What To Stock In Your Medicine Cabinet Amid COVID-19? Medications To Relieve Symptoms Like Fever and Cough.

What Do the Studies Claim?

The concerns over ibuprofen began when a study published in the journal The Lancet claimed that the medication could increase the expression of ACE2 receptors which helped the virus bind to the cells and spread the infection. However, the study was mostly theoretical based on limited lab observations. Coronavirus Symptoms: For How Many Days Do Signs of COVID-19 Last? Here's How Long Individuals Tested Positive for Coronavirus Remain Contagious.

At the moment, there is no threat of using ibuprofen for treating the symptoms of coronavirus. Let us not resort to reasearch based on small studies and anecdotal findings. Look for information that will provide you with more insight into the effective ways to treat COVID-19. Fact Check: Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book? Here’s the Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

But before you conclude, make sure that you speak to your healthcare professional to understand if the use of ibuprofen is right for you.

Disclaimer: LatestLY aims to give you the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, but recommendations about this pandemic may have changed since publication. This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.