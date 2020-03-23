Coronavirus Outbreak: What To Stock In Your Medicine Cabinet Amid COVID-19? Medications To Relieve Symptoms Like Fever and Cough

Medicines | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Maxi Pixel)

As the cases of COVOD-19 rise at an alarming rate all over the world, and as we limit our time outdoors, we must stock our medicine cabinet. Of course, you should buy your daily diabetes, blood pressure and other medications in bulk, but what else should you store to improve your immune system and combat fever (in case you are infected)? Fever, cold and dry cough are some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. So, before you make a call to your doctor and get yourself tested, these medicines will help you treat the mild symptoms of coronavirus.

What Should You Have in Your Medicine Cabinet?

Stock vitamin D3, vitamin C and zinc tablets as they will help you support a healthy immune system. To beat the symptoms of fever over-the-counter medications like paracetamol or Ibuprofen can work well. If you are down with a fever, and 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit is your body temperature, Ibuprofen can help you bring it down. Coronavirus Outbreak: When to Call a Doctor and How To Get Tested For COVID-19?

What Kind of Supportive Care Do You need Apart From Medications?

Good quality sleep and proper hydration are imperative to support your immune system. Adding turmeric to your curries and beverages and drinking a lot of bone broth and up your intake vitamin D or C to help your immune system. Coronavirus Prevention Tips: Google Spreads Awareness with 'DO THE FIVE' Advisory on Its Homepage to Stop the Spread of COVID-19.

What Is the Best Way To Protect Yourself From COVID-19?

With the rising cases of COVID-19, social distancing does not seem to be enough. Self-isolating is the best way to prevent getting infected from the disease. And you may feel that you are strong enough to fight the disease, remember that you expose other people to the disease who may not be lucky enough to come out alive of the crisis. Filling your medicine cabinet can sure help you manage the symptoms, staying inside is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Break the Habit of Touching Your Face and Avoid Getting Infected in the Wake of COVID-19.

However, as a simple and a necessary thumb rule, always ensure that you consult your doctor before deciding which medication is best to reduce your symptoms. Also, ensure that you understand the dosage from your medical practitioner as going overboard with dosage can have many side effects.