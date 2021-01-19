New Delhi, January 19: Three days after India began the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, Bharat Biotech has released a fact sheet about the COVID-19 vaccine process and who should avoid taking the 'Covaxin' coronavirus vaccine. The two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use in India include Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech released an advisory terming it as a 'factsheet' on its official website. The pharma major advised people with fever, people who are allergic, pregnant women among others to avoid taking the vaccine shot. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: 3,81,305 Beneficiaries Vaccinated So Far, 580 Adverse Events Reported, Says Ministry of Health.

A detailed 2-page factsheet, the pharma major said that pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid taking its Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine. Moroever, those who are immune-compromised or are on medicine that affects immune system, and those who have received another COVID-19 vaccine should also not get Covaxin. Covaxin Vaccine Update: Indian Govt Disapproves Authorisation of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine to People Below 18 years.

Person with the below conditions SHOULD NOT get the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin–

Individuals with a history of allergies

Who have a fever

Bleeding disorder or those on a blood thinner

Anyone who is immune-compromised or on medicine that affects your immune system

Pregnant women

Women who are breastfeeding

People who have received a different COVID-19 vaccine

Any other serious health condition as determined by the vaccinator

Then who is eligible to get the Covaxin jab?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has authorised the restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus infection. This means that all individuals who are prioritised under the government’s vaccine program and without the aforementioned medical conditions can take the Covaxin jab.

What are the risk of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine

Side effects that have been reported with the Bharat Biotech Covaxin include:

Injection site pain

Injection site swelling

Injection site rednesss

Injection site itching

Stiffness in the upper arm

Weakness in injection arm

Bodyache

Headache

Fever

Malice

Weakness

Rashes

Nausea

Vomiting

There is a remote chance that the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction may very rarely occur after getting a dose of Covaxin. For this reason, your vaccination provider will ask you to stay for 30 minutes after each dose of vaccination at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination.

Covaxin is India's totally indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India which aimed at ending the pandemic which so far has killed 1,52,093 people in the country and ravaged the economy. Addressing the country digitally, the Prime Minister said that India managed to make two 'Made-in-India' vaccines in a very short period which usually takes years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).