London, May 11: A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca, can reduce risk of death nearly 80 percent, Public Health England has said citing an analysis. It also said the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, increases protection against death to 97 percent from 80 percent after first dose. India's Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. Single COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Boosts Protection Against Variants in Previously Infected: Study.

Individuals who received a single dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were 55 percent protected against death, with a figure of 44 percent protection for a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, compared to unvaccinated people. "Combined with the protection vaccines offer against becoming a case in the first place, this is equivalent to approximately 80% protection against mortality in individuals vaccinated with a single dose of either vaccine," PHE said in a statement. Russia Approves Single Dose 'Sputnik Light'.

PHE also said Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine provides nearly 69 percent protection against death if a person has taken the second dose a week before getting infected. "When combined with the estimated protection against becoming a case, this is equivalent to an estimated 97% protection against mortality in individuals vaccinated with 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," it said.

PHE said a separate new report also shows further evidence that the Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in reducing the risk of hospitalisation, especially for those above 80 years of age. "The vaccines are saving lives every day. This analysis gives us even more reassurance that the vaccine is highly effective in protecting adults against death and hospitalisation from COVID-19," Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE, said.

