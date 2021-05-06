Sputnik Light is a single dose COVID-19 vaccine of the Sputnik famiy

Sputnik Light is a fast and reliable pandemic fighter. It helps to achieve a high level of protection quicker, helping to swiftly defeat virus surges and create lasting protection in the community. pic.twitter.com/oF1s1HrrMR — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 6, 2021

Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light! It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with the 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines. Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BCybe8yYWU — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 6, 2021

