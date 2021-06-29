New Delhi, June 29: Amid threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India, Delta Plus, a mutated version of the highly contagious B.1.6172 or the Delta variant of the virus, has been identified. The Delta variant of coronavirus is considered one of the drivers of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country. While the Delta variant is highly infectious, the transmission potential of the Delta Plus variant seems low for now. Scroll down to get answers of frequently asked questions of FAQs on the Delta and Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccination: Experts Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Vaccine and Inoculation.

What Is Delta Plus Variant?

The Delta Plus variant or AY.1 is one of the emerging variants of Delta. In simple words, it is a mutated version of the Delta variant. "Plus" means an additional mutation. This mutation has been named as the K417N mutation. Coronavirus Origin Mystery: Chinese Scientist, Dubbed as 'Bat Woman', Rejects Wuhan Lab Leak Theory.

What Is Delta Variant?

Delta variant is one of the variants of coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2. First detected in India, the Delta variant is more transmissible than contemporary lineages. It has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What Are the Symptoms of the Delta and Delta Plus Variant?

According to the team behind the Zoe COVID-19 symptom study, which has data from more than four million people globally, headaches, a sore throat, and a runny nose are most common symptoms for the Delta variant. Major symptoms of the Delta Plus variant as listed are cough, diarrhoea, fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, skin rash, discolouration of fingers and toes. Headaches have always been a common symptom regardless of variant.

Is Delta Variant More Deadly?

The Delta variant is highly contagious and more deadly. It is 60 to 100% more infectious than the Alpha variant, which was detected in the United Kingdom. The Delta variant is also possibly more deadly. When it caused the second wave of coronavirus infections in India, the death rate was more than the first wave.

Is Delta Plus Variant Deadlier Than Delta Variant?

The Indian government has classified the Delta Plus variant as a variant of concern because of its increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, potential post vaccination immune escape. According to the government, the Delta Plus variant has an additional mutation but it does not mean that the Delta Plus variant is more severe or highly transmissible than the Delta variant.

Where Did the Delta Variant Come From?

The Delta variant was first detected in India. It is the Indian scientists who identified the Delta Variant and submitted it to the global database.

Is Delta Variant Vaccine Resistant?

According to the Indian government, two approved COVID-19 vaccines - Covisheild and COVAXIN - are both effective against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. Lab tests to check vaccine effectiveness on Delta Plus Variant are ongoing. Studies have also shown that COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are also effective against the Delta variant.

