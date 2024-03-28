Mumbai, March 28: During a trip to India in October 2021, Dhruv Agarwala, an Indian tech entrepreneur, mistook heartburn for a heart attack. This experience made him realise how important it was to take charge of his health. At 151.7 kg, he made the decision to start a life-changing adventure. In an interview with South China Morning Post, he described how, in just two years, he nearly dropped half his body weight. Within two months, he shed 71.1 kg by walking, strength training, cutting back on meals, and giving up alcohol.

Dhruv, who played sports as a child and grew up in Kolkata, claimed that he gained weight as a result of bad habits he picked up along the way.

To complete his metamorphosis, he progressively added walking and hiking to his strength training regimen, which he started three times a week. Motivated by tennis player Roger Federer's athletic build, he made a commitment to reaching the same weight. Agarwala decided to adopt a healthy lifestyle a personal challenge, even in the face of obstacles and moments when he lacked motivation. He made dietary adjustments, cutting his daily calorie consumption to less than 1,700 by emphasising portion management and healthier food selections. He restricted carbs and gave up alcohol for eighteen months, substituting protein-rich meals and snacks for processed and fried foods.

Agarwala stated that he had prediabetic symptoms and had been dependent on medication for four years to treat high blood pressure and cholesterol. In addition, he had sleep apnea and issues related to his body image, which resulted in low self-esteem. However, he stopped taking all of his medications by November 2021, at which point his blood pressure and cholesterol returned to normal. In addition, he stopped requiring the usage of sleep apnea equipment and showed no signs of prediabetes.

