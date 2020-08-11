If you like long tresses, you may not want to stop by a salon and get a trim. If you have a longer mane, you know that growing out your hair is not an easy feat. While your hair may look healthy and full at the top, they may appear thin and tapered at the ends. So how do you evenly grow out your hair without trimming them? Sure, regular trims can promote healthy hair to boot, but here are other ways you can add weight to those ends. Read on!

Check Your Shampoo

When choosing your shampoo, make sure you are not using one with sulfates. While this compound offers a lather, they can strip the hair of its natural oils and damage of the strands. Instead, opt for a gentle wash. Hair-strengthening vitamins (like vitamin B5) can help stimulate the follicles and keep your hair looking fluffy from roots till the ends.

Keep Your Mane Hydrated

Dry strands can appear extremely thin, which is why hydrating your hair is key. You can always try using a hair mask to ensure you aren't zapping moisture from your hair. Also, do not towel dry your hair too rough as it roughens up the cuticle, and leave you with tapered, dry ends. As much as you can, avoid blasting your hair with hot tools. Stick, to natural and gentle hair-drying methods. Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

Work on The Split Ends

When the ends of your hair are tapered, it's a sign that they are dehydrated. To prevent those split ends in the first place to keep your ends from looking thin and tapered. Try hair dusting to prevent the frays. Simply twist half-inch sections hair and snip off those split hairs poking out. How to Prevent Split Ends? Easy Hair Care Tips to Stop Your Strands from Breaking and Damaging!

Apply Serum to The Ends

Apply a texturising serum to the ends to help create a fuller look. The serums will give the hair some grip and add density to those strands. Your hair will appear effortlessly tousled rather than lying limp. Hair Washing Routine: Here's How Often You Should Shampoo Your Hair Based on Your Hair Type.

Bottomline: If you have tapered ends, you can add a volume to your hair without getting a hair cut. That said, a trim might help to stave off those dry ends long term.

