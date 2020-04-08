Self-Care During COVID-19 Pandemic: Ways to Bring the Calmness and Trendiness of Boutique Fitness Class to Your At-Home Workout

Chair yoga (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Nothing can match the convenience of an at-home workout. But if you are too lazy or bored to wear a pair of leggings and browse some workout video, we got a few tips to make your workout ambience a bit more desirable. We are not talking about fluffy towels and Instagram-worthy designs. We are talking about a few tips that will add the vibes of a boutique fitness studio to your at-home workout space. Read on till the end!

Set the Scene

We know that it is much more motivating to exercise on a beautifully designed, clean space. So, if you are working out in your living room, first, organise the room. Then set up an aromatherapy diffuser filled with your favourite essential oil. Also, put up a killer playlist to keep you going.

Gather your Gear

For a positive at-home workout experience, and to feel a bit more luxurious, have the right gear on the place. An extra-cushy yoga mat and resistance bands will make you feel like an influencer. Prep your space with everything you might need. Kids Exercise at Home: Workouts That Will Keep Your Child Active Inside the House (Watch Videos).

Try a Trendy Workout

Sure, you can nail a headstand like a pro, but mixing things up can be a lot more fun! You will find YouTube videos of almost any workout you can think of! How about trying some Tabata or shadowboxing?

Leave Time to Cool Down

Before you do back to your routine, cool down and relax as you do in your gym or yoga class. Try some simple stretches and close your eyes and allow your mind to be empty for a few minutes to make this experience even more relaxing. Self-Isolation Exercise, Prison Workout & Online Workout Are Top Fitness Trends on Google Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Wind with Some Happy Hour

If you are working out in the evening, treat yourself to a simple happy-hour of some plant-based concoctions like grape juice and infused cucumber water. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

Staying at home is a lovely opportunity to reflect on your fitness journey. And life, after all, is all about balance!