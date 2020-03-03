Holi 2020 Skincare Tips: How to Prevent the Colours from Irritating Your Skin? Everything You Need to Know

Holi celebrations (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The festival of colours is finally here, and we all are officially ready to kick off the first major Indian festival of the year. And considering that this year Holi follows a weekend—who doesn't enjoy long weekends? —there are even more reasons to play with the colours to your heart's content. You can rest enough over the weekend so that you are at your energetic best this Holi. And while nothing can beat the fun quotient of Holi, you cannot ignore your skincare routine in all the madness and festivities. We got you some skincare tips to ensure that your Holi is colourful but only while it lasts.

Coat Your Skin with Coconut Oil

You surely do not want to wash off the colours away for days together. The best thing to do is to prevent the colours from getting on your body. Before you step out, make sure that you slather your body with coconut oil. It is light, and it quickly absorbs on the topmost layer of the skin. The oil is also extremely gentle for acne-prone skin. Massage the oil into your skin for five minutes and let it absorb properly.

Slather Your Skin with SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Once you have coated your skin with coconut oil, layer your skin with waterproof sunscreen. Ensure that the sunscreen you are using is SPF 50+ and broad spectrum to block the UVA and UVB rays. Slather the sunscreen on your hands, face and legs. Do not forget the smaller grooves like your ears and the back of your neck.

Wear A Buttoned Shirt

Once you are done using the sunscreen, wear a camisole or a buttoned shirt as a jacket on top instead of a T-shirt. When you are in the middle of the play, change your shirt again. This will prevent the Holi colours from drying up in your clothes and irritating your skin from prolonged exposure.

Keep Washing Yourself While Playing with Colours

Water Holi can also be a great way to keep off the colours from your skin. As much as you can, keep washing yourself while you play so you have less to clean after.

Also, ensure that you do not vigorously scrub your body to get the colour off. Don't panic if the colours don't go away with wash. They will fade away with time.