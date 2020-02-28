Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Ghujiyas At Home to Celebrate The Festival of Colours

Ghujiya (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Holi, the festival of colours is here. While everything about Holi, right from the smearing of colours to bhang is amazing, nothing betters the delicious food. There is really nothing dull about the Indian festival. But when you say Holi food- that's when we are talking! On Holi, Indians prepare a variety of different food items to bring it some sweetness in life. One of the most common Holi sweet is Ghujiya also known as Ghujiyan. It is a delicacy made in North India, that includes all kinds of nuts, mawa and sugar. Health Benefits of Puran Poli and Steps to Prepare This Delicious Dish.

Food only makes Indian festivals more fun. On Holi people make different kinds of sweet and savoury dishes like motichoor ke laddu, kaju barfi, dahi vade, samosas, etc. But nothing matches the taste of ghujiyas. This Holi if you are planning to prepare Ghujiyas at home, take a look at this easy recipe:

Ingredients:

Maida aka all-purpose flour- 1 cup

Desi Ghee one spoon

A pinch of salt

Water as required

For stuffing

Mawa half cup

Cashew finely chopped 5 pieces

Almonds 5 pieces finely chopped

Raisins 10 pieces

A spoonful of coconut powder

Small cardamom powder one fourth teaspoon

Nutmeg powder a pinch

Powdered sugar 3 tablespoons

For frying refined oil

Method

The first step is to prepare the filling. In a kadhai or cauldron, to heat some ghee.

Now add mawa and allow it to roast. Once it turns golden brown and separates from the ghee turn off the gas and let the mawa cool in a serving bowl. Keep in mind that you don't cool the mawa too much.

Now add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, finely chopped cashews, almonds, and raisins to the mawa and mix well.

Now the ghujiya filling is ready. Cover it and keep it aside.

To make gujiya, knead the dough and prepare it. Add a pinch of salt and melted desi ghee in a vessel with all-purpose flour and knead a smooth dough.

Break the dough into small balls and press it with the palm to flatten them.

Roll the dough with a rolling pin and prepare big pooris out of it.

Add the two spoons full of filling in the middle of this puri and apply water on the edges of the puri. Now lift one end and fold it in half. Now shut the ghujiya with the help of hand. You can use a fork to make the design.

No deep fry the ghujiyas.

How To Make Ghujiyas At Home (Watch Video):

Although, there are still a few weeks to go for Holi, you can begin your preparations right away. Holi is a festival where people come closer to each other, forgetting their past grudges. Take some ghujiyas to the person you want to make amends with and wish them a happy Holi!