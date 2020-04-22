Indoor Air Pollutants Can Lead to Respiratory Illnesses: Here are Easy Ways to Create a Dust-Free Home During the COVID-19 Lockdown

Your Home (Photo Credits: File Image)

Now that we are spending a lot of time at home, we know how quickly the dust accumulates out of nowhere. Do not be surprised. Dead skin cells form the major component of dust, so when you are stuck at home, dirt can build faster. But apart from being just an eyesore, dust can cause a runny nose, watery eyes, and itchy throat. If you are unable to manage all the dirt at home, here is the right way to be doing it. Note that you need not do the dusting every day but do it as soon as you notice the dust accumulating.

Your Foot Traffic

Your dead skin cells can contribute to significant dust, and the more time you spend indoors, the dirtier will your space be. Be sure to wear your bedroom shoes when you are wandering around in your home. A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Your Cleaning Tools

Regularly running your air purifiers and vacuums from high-quality HEPA can be an excellent way to clear your space of dust. However, be sure that you empty the canisters and replace the filters regularly. How to Dry Clean at Home During Lockdown? Ways to Clean Your Favourite Clothes Easily.

Your Flooring

Your rugs and carpets hold on to more dust than hard floors. It can be challenging to say whether a carpet is dusty just by looking at it with your naked eyes, so be sure that vacuum clean the carpet once every two days.

Your Furniture

Dust can also accumulate in hidden areas like your TV stands and behind your furniture and beds. The best tool for trapping the dust is to clean these spots with a microfibre cloth once a week. You can also soak the fabric in a little water and use to run it on the dusty areas.

Your Doors and Windows

While periodically opening the windows can make your indoor air feel fresher, it brings on dust from the outdoors. As soon as you see some dust starting to form, rub with a microfiber cloth, follow it up with a quick vacuuming. COVID-19 Lockdown: Throw Pillows Are A Hotspot of Germs, Here's How To Clean the Most Overlooked Places in Your Home!

Never use your brooms or feather dusters to clean as it can agitate the dust and spread it everywhere in your home. Also, be sure to wipe your floor with the broom after your dusting session to breathe easy!