International Day of Families 2020: From Making Them Cards to Hearing Their Stories, Ways Kids Can Support the Elderly and Make Them Feel Loved During COVID-19 Pandemic

Homemade cards (Photo Credits: Mukta Art & Craft, DIY Crafts YouTube)

You must be visiting your parents and grandparents quite frequently, but now because of social distancing and to protect the elderly from COVID-19, you must be thinking twice before meeting them. Keeping in mind that the elderly are the most vulnerable populations during this pandemic, sacrificing visits to grandma's home is necessary. But distance does not mean that we must not offer affection to the elderly. Here's how you can help your child stay connected to their grandparents.

Hear Their Stories

Getting your children on a call with their grandparents will help them feel a lot better. Ask them about how they are spending their days or ask them to share their favourite stories from childhood. How did grandma and grandpa meet? Record these conversations and preserve them for the whole family.

Make a Home Video

Why not have your kids to think and script a video for your family? Get them to say hello to the elders of the family in the video who they are unable to visit right now. The elders will love the adorable gesture. How to Make Zoom Calls with Friends More Fun? From Singing Karaoke to Starting a Book Club, These Genius Activities Will Brighten Up Your Day!

Write Down Their Best Recipes

Get your kids to record or write their grandmum's most unique recipes. After they have written all of them down, please work with your child to cook or bake them. Teach them the math and planning that goes into preparing the delicacies. Hobbies to Reduce Stress During Lockdown: From Colouring to Planting, 6 Activities that Can Help You Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

Make Cards for The Elderly

To get your child's creative juices flowing, ask them to make cards for their grandparents. They can take a picture of the card and send it to the grandparents. This will not only make the elderly feel loved and cared for, but your child will also build valuable life and social skills in the process.

Create a Family Tree

Our elders know much more about our ancestors and family history than we do. So make them a call and ask them to explain the critical information to your children. Then, get your child to make a family tree for everyone. Is the COVID-19 Anxiety Getting to You? Here's How You Can Use Your Diet to Diffuse Worry and Lower Stress.

Reaching out to elders in your family may take a bit of creativity, but it will help your child practice empathy, and better understand how the pandemic is affecting people of all ages.