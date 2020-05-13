Is the COVID-19 Anxiety Getting to You? Here's How You Can Use Your Diet to Diffuse Worry and Lower Stress

Food (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Representational Image

Anxiety is at its all-time high during the COVID-19 crisis because of the added stressors of health risks, loss of job and financial stress. But you cannot let the anxiety manifest in you. While painting, meditation, yoga, and sleep are great ways to anchor your anxiety response throughout the day, making healthy food choices can make you feel less anxious. The right foods can reduce inflammation, balance hormones, and support the microbiome. Wrong food choices can further stress the body. Here is how you can tackle stress and help your body's immune system with food.

Eat Blood Sugar Balancing Foods

A diet rich in refined carbs and sugar can cause a spike in your blood sugar levels which in turn can make you experience fatigue, racing heart, anxiety, sweats as well as more cravings. By eating foods low in a glycaemic index like vegetable, sprouts, sprouted legumes and grains, you will be able to balance your blood glucose levels. Pairing your carbs is another excellent way to aid in blood sugar metabolism as well as preventing diabetes. Fibre-Rich Foods Can Help You Cut Stress And Anxiety.

Establish an Eating Window

Establish an eating window where you have your meals only between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Do not starve yourself more than 12 hours a day. Often when you are anxious, epinephrine is elevated and leptin is depressed, so restricting food can further drive a response to food insecurity. You may want to add antioxidant-rich teas in the evening to deal with anxiety. Be sure you take the time to breathe and slow down while eating. Your body will make more digestive enzymes when you are relaxed versus stressed. From Dark Chocolates to Herbal Tea, 5 Stress-Busting Foods & Beverages You Should Have for Less Anxiety During Lockdown.

Power Up with Antioxidants

Oxidative stress is accelerated when you are deficient of antioxidants. Eat a lot of antioxidant-rich foods to reduce oxidative stress while stabilising brain function and mood. Top antioxidant-providing nutrients include glutathione, cysteine, and vitamin C. Aim to have 2 to 3 cups of greens and ramp up your vitamin C with berries, kiwi, melons, and citrus every day. A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Make these simple changes in your diet, and you will be able to control your anxiety. You may notice going from a burn out mode to feeling more positive and vibrant.