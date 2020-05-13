Hobbies to Reduce Stress During Lockdown: From Colouring to Planting, 6 Activities that Can Help You Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on us. No matter, how much we try to keep ourselves occupied, we cannot escape from stress and anxiety. It is difficult to maintain our sanity. This should not be a time to put extra pressure on yourself. You may not always control the circumstances; you can control how you react and deal with them. Plenty of things can be tried at home. Many of the therapeutic and good for relieving stress. There are many ways to alleviate stress. In this article, we have put together a list of manageable activities to seek out during lockdown. Before, we begin, note that these are no expert tips. However, getting involved in different activities and hobbies can help in coping with stress. To improve your mood and feel a little more relaxed, try incorporating these stress-relieving hobbies into your weekly schedule. From colouring to planting, here are six activities that can help you keep your sane! Bored at Home? 6 Inexpensive Hobbies You Can Take up During Quarantine.

1. Colouring

Colouring goes beyond being a fun activity for relaxation. Researchers state that the activity induces the same state as meditating by reducing the thoughts of a restless mind. So, amid the lockdown, let your creative juices flow and combat stress at the same time by creating something beautiful. Look for mandalas, flower, nature scenes or anything that interests you. Let the colour speak your mind!

2. Reading

Reading is the best way to relax. It is a healthy hobby to make on when you are feeling overwhelmed. So pick up your best read and spend some time with the books. It is a great escape when you feel; things are not going right.

3. Dancing

When you dance, your body feels good, and when it happens, your mind feels good too. Dance offers a creative outlet for people to express their personalities in a safe environment. You need not have to be an expert into this. You can either enrol yourself for online classes or follow videos that show easy ways to dance it out! How to Grow Vegetables From Leftovers? From Green Onions to Lettuce, 5 Veggies And Herbs That Can be Grown at Home Easily.

4. Solving Puzzles

During this lockdown, we have come across many quarantine-themed puzzles. Solving them are the new boredom busters during the lockdown. Besides, boredom, solving puzzles also helps in combating with stress. It takes focus and concentration. Putting together a puzzle can relieve stress by giving you something to focus on while your brain works out your troubles.

5. Planting

Planting or gardening, improves the mood. A study for the Journal of Health Psychology found that gardening lowers the stress hormone cortisol. The sight, smells and sounds of the garden are said to promote relaxation and reduce stress. It is okay, if you do not have enough space for a garden, you can try a few homegrown plants of herbs, fruits and vegetables. The food you grow yourself is the freshest food you can eat. Easiest Herbs to Grow at Home: From Mint to Basil, These Five Fresh Herbs Are Perfect to Plant Indoors.

6. Spending Time With Your Pet

If you have a dog or cat or any other pet, this is the best time, to be close to them as much as possible. Like the humans, pets too are not liking the lockdown, as the outdoor activities are put to a halt. Spending time with them can reduce stress levels and also keep them feel loved during this difficult time.

Choosing a hobby that helps to combat stress is a great way to feel calmer. During this lockdown, it is easy to take too much strain, but engaging yourself in various activities can help you keep sane. On a serious note, if the above hobbies do not reduce your stress levels, it is important to talk to your parents, or another trusted adult and seek help. Professional help can reduce your stress and anxiety.