How to Make Zoom Calls with Friends More Fun? From Singing Karaoke to Starting a Book Club, These Genius Activities Will Brighten Up Your Day!

WhatsApp Group Video Calling (Photo Credits: WhatsApp Blog)

Friendships are vital for our well-being, and we need the support of our friends now more than ever. But in a time of social distancing and self-isolating, maintaining those sacred connections can be challenging. There's only so much you can do or share on phone calls or FaceTime right now. Quite unfortunately, conversations often lead to coronavirus. If your social life with friends feels stale, it's time to spice things up. Here's how to get creative in your Zoom calls to brighten your day and stay more connected with your friends.

Sing Karaoke

If you and your tribe miss singing your hearts out in the hostel room, recreate the feeling at home. Ask your friends to prepare their karaoke songs beforehand and send out a Zoom link. During the meeting, put on something shiny and get ready to put on a show. COVID-19 Pandemic: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Shares Mental Health Tips to Help Children and Elderly Cope With Stress and Anxiety.

Start a Book Club

After working from your device all day, reading can be a good break for the eyes. Create a group for friends who are book lovers and choose a date that works best for all of you. Share your reviews and recommendations on the book in the chat. If you don't have the time to read, audiobooks can also be an excellent option.

Sweat Together

If it is too hard to motivate yourself to workout, exercise with your buddy. Instead of skipping your exercise regimen, schedule a set time to do your virtual fitness classes together. Use your laptop to stream the class, and FaceTime on your mobile phone to encourage each other through it. Relationship & Dating Tips: How to Draw a Thin Line Between Obsession and Passion in Love?

Have a Dance Party

If you are feeling too stressed out, plan a virtual dance party with your BFFs. Create a shared playlist and ask everyone to add their favourite songs to dance uninhibitedly. Play the music and move. You can also follow along a dance class to release endorphins and lower cortisol levels.

Themed Story Telling Session

Before each meetup, decide on an item that everyone needs to show in the meetup. It could be something from your childhood or something you made during quarantine or the oldest piece of clothing. Get creative with the items and let the storytelling commence! Do's and Dont's of Sexting During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How to Send Dirty Messages Without Ugly Consequences.

You could also host a game night and go old-school with games like Truth or Dare, Never Have I Ever, and other party classics. How about setting up a trivia night or scavenger hunt with your friends online?