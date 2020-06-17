International Yoga Day 2020: From Gaining Muscular Strength to Improving Sexual Endurance, Here's How Yoga Benefits Every Man!

Our social media feed is bombarded with curvy, beautiful women practicing yoga. We are often in awe of their toned physique and flexibility. But how many times have we come across a male yoga influencer? Men practicing yoga is so few and far between mostly because there is this misconception that only women can practice yoga. But that is not true! Yoga has as many incredible benefits for women as it has for men. Here's why every man should include yoga in their fitness routine.

Yoga Builds Muscular Strength

You need to use the weight of your body to get into a particular yoga pose, and that builds muscle strength. You can get the same muscle-building benefits from yoga that you do from performing squats, leg lifts, long extended pushups.

Yoga Boosts Libido

Low libido? Give yoga a try. The deep breathing techniques in yoga can help you better channel your sexual energy while improving your stamina and sexual endurance.

Yoga Beats Erectile Dysfunction

Specific yoga asanas are known to boost your testosterone levels and enhance blood flow to your pelvic region—this aids in treating erectile dysfunction and improving your sex life.

Yoga Improves Cardiovascular Health

Men are more prone to suffer from age-related cardiovascular disease. Regular yoga practice can boost blood circulation, increase lung capacity and heart rate.

Yoga Has Immense Benefits for Athletes

If you are into sports like cricket or golf, the spine tends to turn to one direction. The yoga asanas help balance this disparity. Yoga also helps runners improve their stamina and endurance.

Yoga Boosts Confidence

With yoga, you will have a better overall muscle tone will make you look and feel very confident. Specific yoga postures will also aid in improving your balance and keep your spinal disks supple.

What's more, practising yoga will help you improve your posture that gets disturbed through sitting on the desk for long hours. Do you need any more convincing for practising yoga?

