Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

International Yoga Day 2020: From Gaining Muscular Strength to Improving Sexual Endurance, Here's How Yoga Benefits Every Man!

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 17, 2020 01:17 PM IST
A+
A-
International Yoga Day 2020: From Gaining Muscular Strength to Improving Sexual Endurance, Here's How Yoga Benefits Every Man!
Cameron Bancroft poses while doing Yoga. (Photo: Getty Images)

Our social media feed is bombarded with curvy, beautiful women  practicing yoga. We are often in awe of their toned physique and flexibility. But how many times have we come across a male yoga influencer? Men practicing yoga is so few and far between mostly because there is this misconception that only women can practice yoga. But that is not true! Yoga has as many incredible benefits for women as it has for men. Here's why every man should include yoga in their fitness routine.

Yoga Builds Muscular Strength

You need to use the weight of your body to get into a particular yoga pose, and that builds muscle strength. You can get the same muscle-building benefits from yoga that you do from performing squats, leg lifts, long extended pushups.

Yoga Boosts Libido

Low libido? Give yoga a try. The deep breathing techniques in yoga can help you better channel your sexual energy while improving your stamina and sexual endurance. Men’s Health Week 2020: From Prostate Cancer To ED, Common Age-Related Health Problems In Men.

Yoga Beats Erectile Dysfunction

Specific yoga asanas are known to boost your testosterone levels and enhance blood flow to your pelvic region—this aids in treating erectile dysfunction and improving your sex life.

Yoga Improves Cardiovascular Health

Men are more prone to suffer from age-related cardiovascular disease. Regular yoga practice can boost blood circulation, increase lung capacity and heart rate. Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Male Suicide Rate Higher? Know More About Mental Health Stigma.

Yoga Has Immense Benefits for Athletes

If you are into sports like cricket or golf, the spine tends to turn to one direction. The yoga asanas help balance this disparity. Yoga also helps runners improve their stamina and endurance.

Yoga Boosts Confidence

With yoga, you will have a better overall muscle tone will make you look and feel very confident. Specific yoga postures will also aid in improving your balance and keep your spinal disks supple. Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!

What's more, practising yoga will help you improve your posture that gets disturbed through sitting on the desk for long hours. Do you need any more convincing for practising yoga?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Building Muscles Erectile Dysfunction International Yoga Day 2020 libido men's health week Men's Health Week 2020 Muscular Strength Sexual Performance Yoga Yoga benefits Yoga for Men
You might also like
Men's Health Week 2020: From Risk of STDs to Depression, Surprising Ways Ways Toxic Masculinity is Destroying Your Mental and Physical Well-Being!
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: From Risk of STDs to Depression, Surprising Ways Ways Toxic Masculinity is Destroying Your Mental and Physical Well-Being!
International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on June 21
News

International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on June 21
International Day of Yoga 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus
Health & Wellness

International Day of Yoga 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus
International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga Asanas to Ease Symptoms of Depression and Support Mental Health
Health & Wellness

International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga Asanas to Ease Symptoms of Depression and Support Mental Health
Men's Health Week 2020: From Cardiovascular Diseases to Erectile Dysfunction, Common Health Conditions Males Can Develop with Age!
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: From Cardiovascular Diseases to Erectile Dysfunction, Common Health Conditions Males Can Develop with Age!
Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Health & Wellness

Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!
Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Suicide Rate Higher in Men? Reasons Why It is Important to Talk About Male Mental Health Stigma and Ways We Can Help
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Suicide Rate Higher in Men? Reasons Why It is Important to Talk About Male Mental Health Stigma and Ways We Can Help
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement