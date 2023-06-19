International Yoga Day, also known as World Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21. It was first proposed by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness about the numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga and promote its holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga can be beneficial during menstrual cycles as it can help relieve menstrual cramps, reduce discomfort, and promote relaxation. As you celebrate International Yoga Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together 5 yoga asanas commonly recommended for easing menstrual symptoms. Easy Yoga Asanas With Names and Pictures for Beginners To Follow a Healthy Routine.

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor, bring your big toes together, and sit on your heels. Lower your torso forward, resting your forehead on the mat, and extend your arms forward or alongside your body. This pose helps relax the lower back and abdominal area.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjari asana-Bitilasana)

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale and lift your chest and tailbone while gently arching your back (cow pose). Exhale and round your spine, tucking your tailbone and bringing your chin toward your chest (cat pose). This sequence helps release tension in the back and pelvic area.

3. Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Lie on your back and hug your knees to your chest. Extend your arms out to the sides, palms facing down. Lower both knees to one side, keeping your shoulders grounded. Hold the pose for a few breaths, then switch sides. This pose helps relieve lower back pain and improves digestion.

4. Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Place a bolster or folded blanket under your sacrum and lower back. Relax your arms at your sides. This gentle backbend helps relieve menstrual cramps and promotes relaxation.

4. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Lie on your back near a wall and extend your legs up against the wall. Relax your arms alongside your body or place them on your abdomen. This pose helps improve circulation, reduce swelling, and calm the nervous system.

It is essential to listen to your body and modify or skip any poses that don't feel right during your period.

Wishing everyone International Yoga Day 2023!

