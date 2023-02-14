Mumbai, February 14: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday confirmed the outbreak of a deadly virus called Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea. The Marburg virus, which is said to be similar to Ebola has so far killed nine people in Equatorial Guinea.

In an official statement, the WHO said that Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak on Monday (local time) after nine people's samples turned out positive for the Marburg virus disease. The Marburg virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is said to be similar to the 'Ebola' virus. While the virus is causing deaths in Central Africa, the question is what the Marburg virus is all about. Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: WHO Calls Urgent Meeting To Discuss Spread and Vaccine for Highly-Infectious Disease.

WHO Confirms Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

Today, #EquatorialGuinea 🇬🇶 confirmed its first-ever outbreak of #Marburg virus. Preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least 9 people in the country’s western Kie Ntem Province turned out positive for the viral haemorrhagic fever 👉🏿 https://t.co/bcsL4Iusaz pic.twitter.com/sIbiLlNHW6 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 13, 2023

What Is Marburg Virus?

As per the WHO, Marburg Virus is a viral disease that causes haemorrhagic fever and has a fatality ratio of up to 88 percent. Interestingly, the Marburg virus belongs to the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. Speaking about the virus, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said, "Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible."

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats. In humans, the virus spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces, or materials. As per Centers for Disease Control, the virus affects the body's organs and causes bleeding. Marburg Virus Outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: Nine Dead, Lockdown Extended in Affected Regions.

Symptoms of Marburg Virus:

Marburg virus disease is also known as (MVD) and was first identified in 1967. Symptoms of Marburg virus include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain which can last up to a week. Other symptoms include high fever, headache and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are said to be common symptoms of MVD. In severe cases, infected person can also experience bleeding while others may experience diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping among others.

It must be noted that there is no vaccine to fight Marburg virus. A patient infected with the virus can be helped with supportive care from time to time. Other treatments include blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).