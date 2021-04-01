Multiple myeloma is the second most common type of blood cancer found in the world. Until recently, the treatment of this cancer was not possible, but due to the progress in cancer research, its prevention can now be attempted. Multiple Myeloma can be treated by controlling the factors that promote it. However, early diagnosis is the key. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a health update about his wife and actor Kirron Kher stating that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is currently undergoing treatment. The Hotel Mumbai star took to Twitter and released a statement which was from Anupam and his son Sikandar. Let's know more about Multiple Myeloma.

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer caused by malignant plasma cells. Plasma cells make antibodies, which fight against attacks and also help build immunity. Plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and form an important part of the immune system. Bone marrow is a soft tissue found inside bones. In addition to plasma cells, bone marrow has more blood cell forming parts. When any part of the body starts to grow excessively and the cells divide irregularly, cancer is caused.

What are the Symptoms of Multiple Myeloma?

Anaemia.

Kidney failure.

Hypercalcemia (increased calcium)

Nerve damage.

Skin roughness.

Infection.

Tongue enlargement (Macroglossia)

Pain in bones

To be tired

Fracture of bones

Having back pain.

Shrinkage of the spinal cord.

Loss of appetite or weight loss.

Having trouble with constipation.

Swelling of the feet.

Excessive thirst

What can Cause Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer. Tumour formation in the bone marrow can occur due to excessive and irregular cell division, which can also affect the rest of the body. Scientists have not yet been able to find the exact cause of multiple myeloma, despite enough research. It is speculated that alterations in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) can be one of the causes.

Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Multiple myeloma is treated by medicines to boost the immune system. This is then treated with the help of a combination of medicines, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, transplant and surgery depending on person to person. Which treatment will be right for you depends on the stage cancer is in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).