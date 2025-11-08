Mumbai, November 8: Nobel laureate James D Watson, the pioneering scientist who co-discovered the structure of DNA and transformed the field of genetics, has died at the age of 97. His death was confirmed by the Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory (CSHL) in New York, where he spent decades shaping modern molecular biology. Watson, alongside British physicist Francis Crick, unveiled the double-helix model of DNA in 1953, a discovery that redefined how humanity understands life and heredity. Their groundbreaking work earned them, along with Maurice Wilkins, the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1962.

The discovery of DNA’s structure not only marked a turning point in science but also laid the foundation for genetic engineering, biotechnology, and the Human Genome Project. Throughout his career, Watson’s contributions propelled the study of genetics to new heights, though his later years were shadowed by controversy over his comments on race and intelligence. Despite the criticism, his scientific legacy remains monumental, influencing generations of researchers worldwide. Let’s know all about James D Watson and how he co-discovered the double helix structure of DNA that earned him the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 Winners: Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt Win Nobel Award for Explaining 'Innovation-Driven Economic Growth'.

Who was James D Watson?

Born in Chicago on April 6, 1928, James Dewey Watson was an American molecular biologist, geneticist, and zoologist whose work reshaped modern science. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Zoology from the University of Chicago at just 19 and completed his PhD in Genetics from Indiana University under Nobel laureate Salvador Luria. In 1951, while working at Cambridge University’s Cavendish Laboratory, Watson met British physicist Francis Crick, and together they discovered the double-helix structure of DNA in 1953, a revelation that explained how genetic information is stored and passed on in living organisms. The discovery earned Watson, Crick, and Maurice Wilkins the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025: Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Receive Award for Discoveries in Peripheral Immune Tolerance.

Following this breakthrough, Watson joined Harvard University in 1956 and later became director of Cold Spring Harbour Laboratory (CSHL), where he transformed it into a world leader in molecular biology and cancer research. He also helped initiate the Human Genome Project in 1990, though he resigned two years later over ethical concerns about gene patenting. Watson was married to Elizabeth Lewis, a former student of psychology, with whom he shared a long and private partnership. The couple had two sons, Rufus and Duncan, the latter following in his father’s footsteps in scientific research. Despite his immense scientific legacy, Watson’s later life was marred by controversy due to his comments on genetics and race.

Understanding James D Watson’s Discovery of the Double-Helix Structure of DNA

James D Watson’s work on the double-helix structure of DNA stands as one of the most groundbreaking discoveries in the history of science. In the early 1950s, while working at the University of Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory, Watson collaborated with British physicist Francis Crick to uncover the physical structure of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), the molecule that carries genetic information in living organisms. Using data from X-ray diffraction images taken by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins, Watson and Crick deduced that DNA was composed of two intertwined strands forming a spiral, or "double helix."

Their 1953 paper, published in the journal Nature, revealed that DNA’s structure allows it to replicate accurately, each strand serving as a template for creating a new one. They proposed that the molecule’s paired bases (adenine with thymine, and guanine with cytosine) explain how genetic information is copied and passed from one generation to the next. This discovery not only explained the molecular basis of heredity but also opened the door to modern genetics, biotechnology, and medical research. Watson’s insight into the elegant simplicity of the DNA double helix fundamentally changed how science understands life itself.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (nobelprize.org). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).