National Dengue Day 2020: From Tulsi to Garlic Cloves to Coffee Grounds, 6 Natural Mosquito Repellents for Your Home

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is National Dengue Day 2020, today, May 16. The day is observed to create awareness about dengue and to intensify preventive measures and preparedness for the control of disease in the country before the transmission season starts. Dengue fever is caused by any one of four types of dengue viruses spread by mosquitoes. The flying insects that live around us can spread this virus quickly. So, can you stop them? The foremost way above everything else has to be to find various techniques that can help you keep the mosquitoes at bay. But how? As we celebrate National Dengue Day 2020, here we bring you some natural mosquito repellents that you can follow in your house. From tulsi to garlic cloves to coffee grounds, here are six natural ingredients to keep the mosquitoes way. Hemorrhagic Fever to Dengue Shock Syndrome, Know More about The Types of This Mosquito-Borne Viral Infection.

1. Plant Herbs

Did you know garlic, tulsi, lemongrass, cedarwood, basil, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, rosemary, thyme, onions and marigolds deter the little buggers? Yes, the beautiful scents of these plants can keep the mosquitoes away from entering your house. So, plant these herbs around your porch and deck to let your home free from the flying insects.

2. Coffee Grounds

Many may not know that used coffee grounds can help keep the mosquitoes away. Pour them in a small bowl, let them dry out, place the bowl where those pests bother you and single some of the grounds with a lighter. It is the scent of caffeine that will keep these mosquitoes at bay.

3. Make Your Own Mosquito Repellent

You can make your own mosquito repellent with the ingredients you have at home. Using oils like lavender, peppermint and thyme, you can create your own mixture with a lovely scent that mosquitoes will hate and not enter your house. From Getting Rid of Stagnant Water to Using Repellent Creams, 5 Precautionary Measures to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay.

4. Put a Dryer Sheet Into Your Pocket

Yes, there is a science behind this age-old technique. Tucking dryer sheets into your pockets or placing them in areas where these buggers cluster can keep them from flying around. Studies found that dryer sheets contain two chemicals, linalool and beta-citronellol, that keep gnats and mosquitoes away.

5. Garlic Cloves and Water

Another easy tactic would be to peel off and crush a few pieces of garlic and then boil them for a while. Pour the pungent garlic water into a spray bottle and squirt it mosquito-heavy areas.

6. Burn Some Incense

Every Indian household has packets of incenses. The smoke leaves a great fragrance in the house and also keep the buggers away for they are not into smelly smoke. Go for the ones that contain ingredients like citronella, eucalyptus and cloves.

So, here you have so many natural ways to keep the mosquitoes at bay. Protect yourselves from mosquitoes without using any chemical repellents. Besides, the natural methods are also better, especially for kids in the house, who are more sensitive.