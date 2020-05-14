National Dengue Day 2020: From Hemorrhagic Fever to Dengue Shock Syndrome, Know More about The Types of This Mosquito-Borne Viral Infection

National Dengue Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year on May 16 National Dengue Day. The day is observed to spread awareness about the deadly, vector-borne disease. The Ministry of Healthy and Family Welfare commemorates National Dengue Day to let more and more people know about the health issue which is highly preventable. On this day awareness about the preventive measures of dengue is also raised. Caused by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes that carry two or more dengue viruses, Dengue can cause severe flu-like illnesses. Dengue Fever Symptoms: Warning Signs of the Vector-Borne Disease You Should NEVER Ignore.

The mosquito-borne viral infection can also be fatal when it reaches the stage of severe dengue. The mortality rates of dengue depend on the type of dengue the person is suffering. Dengue fever is self-limited with less than 1 percent mortality rate. However, the detection of the fever must be early and treatment must start almost immediately after the symptoms begin. Severe dengue has a mortality rate of 2-5 percent however, if it's left untreated, the mortality rate may go upto 20 percent. Let's know more about the types of Dengue.

The types of Dengue depends on the results of the viral infection:

1. Dengue fever

2. Dengue hemorraghic fever (DHF) and

3. Dengue shock syndrome(DSS)

Dengue Fever

It is categorised as a viral infection caused by the dengue virus. The virus can reach a person's bloodstream via the bite of the infected Aedes mosquito.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is a severe form of dengue. The mosquito-borne viral infection dengue can sometimes turn fatal and the condition is called dengue hemorrhagic fever. The dengue hemorrhagic fever exhibits similar but more severe symptoms of dengue fever. DHF is seen commonly in people who have already had dengue and then recovered soon. It can cause plasma leaking, fluid accumulation, organ damage, respiratory ailments, severe bleeding, and even organ impairment.

Dengue Shock Syndrome

This is the most dangerous form of Dengue that is called the shock syndrome of dengue infection. Highly fatal, DSS can have a relentless progression relentless. The patient can be survived only by immediate, professional help.

Dengue can be prevented if vital measures to reduce the breeding grounds of the mosquitoes are undertake. It is important to not let water accumulate anywhere and keep your house mosquito-free. Recently, tiger mosquitoes have been taking over France. This comes after sightings of murder hornets in the US. The Asian tiger mosquitoes are dangerous because they are a known carrier of dengue fever, chikungunya and the Zika virus.

