National Walking Day is a day to celebrate the easiest day to be the healthiest version of you, walking. It is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday of April.

National Walking Day 2022 will be observed on April 6. Walking for just thirty minutes a day may not sound much but can actually have amazing results on your body. As you celebrate National Walking Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated the amazing health benefits of walking that you must know. From Strengthening Heart to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are 5 Benefits of Taking a Walk Everyday.

1. Helps Burn Calories

Walking is one of the easiest exercises and helps you burn calories. Depending on the speed, time, distance and the terrain, walking can give you a good calorie burn.

2. Help To Lower Blood Sugar Level

Taking a short walk after every meal can help you lower the blood sugar levels. It is not necessary to walk at a stretch for 30-45minutes, even a 15-minute walk three times a day can give you the same benefits.

3. Reduces Joint Pains

Walking helps lubricate and strengthen the muscles that support the joints. Therefore, it can help protect your joints including the knee and hip joint.

4. Reduces the Risk of Developing Breast Cancer

Researchers say that any physical activity can reduce the risk of breast cancer. According to an American Cancer Society, women who walked more than seven hours a week had a 14% lower risk of breast cancer than those who walked for three or lesser hours a week.

5. Boosts Immunity Functions

Walking reduces the risk of developing a cold or flu. If you are in cold temperatures then you can try using the treadmill or opt for indoor walking.

Walking is one the simplest form of physical exercise that can help you get maximum results physically and mentally. Therefore, on this National walking day, make sure that you reap the best benefits of walking.

Wishing everyone Happy National walking Day 2022!

