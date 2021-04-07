National Walking Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday of every April in the US. This event is being celebrated since 2007. This day was declared by American Heart Association (AHA) with an aim to remind people about the health benefits of taking a walk. National Walking Day 2021 falls on April 7. For a healthy body, it is recommended for every individual to take at least 30 mins of walk every day. On the occasion of National Walking Day 2021, we bring you five benefits of taking a walk every day which include strengthening the heart to lowering blood sugar.

A regular brisk walk every day can help you lose weight, prevent diseases like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Walking also helps reduce body fat and tone the lower body. Those of you aiming for a toned calf should make it a point to take a walk every day. Primary muscles involved in walking are gastrocnemius and tibialis anterior/posterior, which are part of your calves. On National Walking Day 2021, promise yourself to start taking an extra mile walk for a healthy body.

Health Benefits of Walking

1. Walking for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week, can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by about 19 percent as per a study published in the National Institute of Health.

2. Walking helps increase muscle strength and endurance.

3. As per a study published by American Diabetes Association, taking a 15-minute walk three times a day after breakfast, lunch and dinner can help lower blood sugar level.

4. As per British Journal of Sports Medicine, a study conducted on 1000 adults showed that walking at a moderate pace for 30 to 45 minutes a day had 43 percent fewer sick days and fewer upper respiratory tract infections.

5. National Institute of Health states that walking can help reduce anxiety, depression and a negative mood. It can also boost self-esteem and reduce symptoms of social withdrawal.

One can make their walk enjoyable by taking their loved ones along with them for a walk. Always wear loose, comfortable clothes while walking and do remember to keep your body hydrated. On National Walking Day 2021, make it a point to take out at least 30 minutes from your daily schedule for walking.

