COVID-19 is taking lives with over 36,044,751 coronavirus cases, 1,054,604 deaths and 27,149,068 recovered around the world as we write this, however, after almost six months, the fatal infection is taking a huge emotional toll. Also known as the "pandemic fatigue", Europe is said to have been dealing with the rising levels of burnout as per the World Health Organization. However, it seems like the case with people all around the world who are giving up on trying to protect themselves and the people around them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics reveal that in some cases the over 60% people are dealing with the "pandemic fatigue" and with people feeling less motivated when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and following protective measures after living with disruption and uncertainty for months, says the WHO.

What is Pandemic Fatigue?

WHO recently revealed that in the European Region, the Member States are reporting signs of "pandemic fatigue" in their populations. The ultimate organisation of health defined "pandemic fatigue" as "demotivation to follow recommended protective behaviours, emerging gradually over time and affected by a number of emotions, experiences and perceptions." However, it is not limited to people in Europe. In fact, people all around the world are undergoing emotional distress related to the ongoing pandemic. The impacts of coronavirus fatal infection have led people to give up on the protective measures making them less likely to follow public health practices.

Most of us can sense the burnout and the feeling of exhaustion that is leading us to the reluctancy in following measures like wearing masks, constant sanitisation and following the social distancing protocols. However, when we look around us, we can see the pandemic fatigue impacting different people differently. People may be feeling restless or irritable while some may be lacking motivation in a more quiet way that may show up in difficulty in concentration etc.

What To Do?

Well, dealing with "pandemic fatigue" may come differently to different people. However, it is important to remember that regardless of our feelings towards the pandemic, the deadly infection is very much here, taking lives almost every day. You must have come across people using a negative motivation to make you follow the protective measures that may include asking you to follow them because the infection will get you otherwise. While that stands true, you must change that to positivity by telling yourself that what you are doing serves a bigger cause and you are also protecting others by doing so. Here are a few things that may help:

Look for positive motivation: live serving the world by following protective measures.

Remember, you are doing it for people who are going through worse.

This too shall pass: While it may be taking longer, it will pass.

It is time to change the lifestyle altogether, regardless of the pandemic. Healthy habits are always good.

Change is good. Learning a lesson is of the utmost importance, no matter how hard the way maybe.

You may even notice yourself withdrawing from socializing with others or physical symptoms such as changes in eating and sleep habits. Pandemic fatigue may be experienced more by youth and young adults whose social circles are not as clearly defined yet and socializing to build friendship networks and romantic relationships are an important focus in this stage of their life. So unlike their parents or younger siblings who may be okay with sticking within their immediate social circle, youth and young adults may be tempted to break the rules as they perceive their risk of COVID-19 harms to be low. Until a vaccine or effective treatments are available, public support and protective behaviours - washing hands, wearing face coverings and social distancing - remain critical for containing the virus.

