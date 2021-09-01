Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, known as PCOS, is one of the most common hormonal disorders among women in the reproductive age. There are three early symptoms of PCOS: cyst in the ovaries, high level of male hormones and irregular or skipped periods.

September is considered as the PCOS awareness month. The main aim of this initiative is to raise awareness about PCOS and improve the lives of people affected by PCOS by providing them ways and lifestyle changes that can help them stay fit and away from PCOS. PCOS Weight Gain Causes and Tips on How to Lose Those Extra Kilos

Yoga helps in decreasing testosterone levels and alleviates the symptoms of anxiety and depression in women with PCOS. We at LatestLY have compiled five yoga asanas that you can perform every day and control your PCOS naturally.

Malasana(Garland Pose):

This asana can strengthen your pelvic floor and abdominal core while opening the hips. It is beneficial to women with PCOS as it increases circulation and blood flow to the pelvic region, thus, improving metabolism and aiding digestion.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This is a very important asana in PCOS as it strengthens the pelvic area, gently massaging the internal organs by improving blood circulation.

Bhujangasana (Cobra asana)

This asana helps in regulating the menstrual cycle. It improves fertility as it increases blood circulation in the pelvic region.

Baddhakonasana(Butterfly pose)

This is a very easy yoga pose that works amazingly well for controlling PCOS naturally. In menstruation and pregnancy, this is also a big aid for relieving cramps. Generally, it is very good for increasing hip mobility and reducing stiffness from knees and ankles.

Marjariasana/ Chakravakasana(Cat and Cow pose)

This asana helps in warming up the body before practising other yoga poses. Providing relief to the lower back, this is a very helpful asana for PCOS.

Exercising itself is very important for women who have PCOS, and yoga helps them get free from the cramps and pains and maintain regular menstrual cycles, thus, keeping PCOS in control. Try doing each asana 10 times and hold every pose for 3-5 seconds. Follow this routine every day and take care of your ovarian health this PCOS awareness month.

