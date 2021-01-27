A TikTok user shared videos using a bizarre trick that includes applying penis erection cream on his mouth to make his lips look plumper. However, a doctor on the video-making-and-sharing app warned against the "dangerous" beauty. Experts call this "utterly ridiculous" while asking others to not try the hack at home. They said that the cream is not made for ingestion and can turn out to unsafe for people who use it around the mouth. Also, they revealed how the erection creams work and how this hack only had temporary effects.

The TikTok user who tried out the is Jerry Mal who revealed that he was inspired by the film A Nice Girl Like You starring Lucy Hale and wanted to try it out. He went ahead to slather his lips with erection cream and noticed that the results were "impressive". TikTok dermatologist Derm Doctor, however, doesn't agree with it and warned that it's not safe if it's ingested. Several doctors have since warned that this may not be safe, especially since the cream can be accidentally ingested.

How Do Dysfunction Medications (Penis Erection Topical Cream) Work?

Most topical erectile dysfunction medications are vasodilators, which widen the blood vessels and increase blood flow. Lip-plumping glosses work the same way, using irritants like capsaicin to increase blood flow — but they're formulated for use on the mouth.

In the original video, which has over 3.5 million views, Jerry said he was inspired to experiment with the erection cream after seeing it on TV. TikTok dermatologist who goes by Derm Doctor shared a warning that it's not the best method for bigger lips. "I don't know exactly which cream is being used in the video, but all erection creams work by using vasodilation, which increases blood flow to a given area. Increased blood flow will lead to swelling of the area. It takes about 15 minutes to work and it lasts for about an hour. So, all the benefits of plumping will be completely temporary. Also, these creams were not made to be ingested or consumed by mouth and this probably not safe if it's ingested. It does work, but I would not recommend it", he said.

"Putting erection cream on your lips in a bid for a fuller pout is utterly ridiculous and can be extremely dangerous for a number of reasons", Dr. Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of Cosmedics told Metro.

