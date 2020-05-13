Saliva as Lube for Penis During Masturbation: Can Spit Be Used as a Lubricant? Here's Are Other Alternatives You Can Use

Penis (Photo Credits: Unsplash) Photo Used For representational purposes only

Amid the ongoing lockdown, going out and buying a lubricant may not be a feasible option for many. In such cases, what can one possibly use as a lubricant while masturbating? A user on Reddit asked if he can use his own saliva while masturbating. He also asked for suggestions/ products available at home that can be used as a lube if not his own saliva. Saliva as Lube: Why You Should NEVER Use Spit as Lubricant During Sex like Porn Stars Do.

Yes, a lot of men do opt for using their own saliva as a lubricant while masturbating. However, this may not always help in creating the desired friction and stimulation. There are a few products that are available at the comfort of your own home that can be used as a lubricant. What are those? Here’s taking a look at some of them. From Clitoral to Anal, Here Are the Types of Orgasms You Didn't Know Existed!

Coconut Oil

Mineral Oil

Edible Oil

Petroleum Jellies

Hand Lotions

Aloe Vera Gels

Butter

Yoghurt

Egg Whites

However, the same options aren’t viable for women to use as a lubricant. The reason being the skin around the vagina is too sensitive. So, using of any of these products may lead to a skin infection. Some of the formulations of the above listed items may not be suitable for the vagina. Hence, it is recommended for women to avoid them. As for the penis, although it is not as picky as the vagina, it is important to consider having non-medicated products as lube just to play it safe.

Another important tip is to wash your genitals after the usage of any of these products to avoid any sorts of chemical reactions. It can usually take 24-48 hours for a reaction to take place and if that does happen, do visit the nearest doctor.