Scotland Becomes The First Country To Provide Free Pads and Tampons As The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill Passed

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Good news coming in all the way from Scotland, the country that becomes the first nation to provide free pads and tampons to the women of their country. It is being deemed as a big win for the global movement to fight the "period poverty" and heavy pricing for period products. Not to forget the “tampon taxes” that classifies sanitary pads as luxury items. However, finally, the Scottish Parliament has approved a plan to make menstrual products available free in public spaces. They will be available in community centres, pharmacies and youth clubs and any woman can use them. This is not the first step that Scotland has taken for women, They have been offering pads and tampons free of charge at schools and universities as a matter of national policy since 2018. Alappuzha Gives Away 5000 Menstrual Cups to Women to Reduce Sanitary Pad Wastage; Kerala Municipality Sets an Example.

The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill passed through the first stage with 112 votes there was no opposition against the bill. It is said to cost Edinburgh an estimated $31.2 million a year. The plan is now headed to a second phase during which legislators can propose amendments. Sex During Period & Pregnancy: Can a Woman Get Pregnant on Her Menstrual Cycle?

The legislation is a “milestone moment for normalizing menstruation in Scotland and sending out that real signal to people in this country about how seriously parliament takes gender equality,” the bill’s sponsor, Monica Lennon, said during a debate in Parliament as per CNN.

Monica Lennon, is the woman behind the introduction of the bill last year. She was quoted saying: "Women and girls are too often left behind in the political process. This is a chance to put them first and do something that is truly groundbreaking on gender equality." Lennon also acknowledged transgender and non-binary people and said that the bill is inclusive of everyone who menstruates.

"For some reason, period products are regarded by some as a luxury, a luxury for which women should be charged. Why is it in 2020 that toilet paper is seen as a necessity but period products aren't?" Alison Johnstone, a member of parliament, said during the debate, according to CNN.