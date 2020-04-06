Stay Away From Diseases! Go Green and Try These Healthy Vegetable Dishes for a Strong Immune System (Watch Videos)

Image is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: pickpik)

Have you ever given a thought to your immunity? If not, probably you should start taking it seriously as a strong immune system is what will make you less prone to diseases. Rather than making your body get used to antibiotic medicines, you should include healthy vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in your diet for a stronger immune system. Having said that, let us go green and try healthy vegetable dishes which can strengthen the immune system of the body. Turai Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Ridge Gourd in Your Diet.

How Vegetables Can Make Your Immune System Strong

Vegetables like spinach, cabbage, broccoli are rich in antioxidants which fight against the free radicals in the body and, thereby, reduce oxidative stress. Also, it helps in reducing inflammation. Green veggies are rich in Vitamin A, C, E and folate, which are beneficial for the body in numerous ways. The fibre content also enables smooth bowel movement, improves digestion and also aids in weight loss. Now let us quickly take a look at some healthy vegetable dishes.

1. Sauteed Spinach Sabji

2. Stir-Fried Cabbage Recipe

3. Indian Style Broccoli Recipe

4. Healthy Okra Recipe

5. Bottleguard (lauki) Chilla

Along with these vegetable dishes, you should also include raw bell peppers, purple cabbage, lettuce leaves, cucumber, tomatoes and beetroot as a salad. A plate full of salad prior to either lunch or dinner can also greatly contribute to making your immune strong. Apart from that, it will also keep you full and help avoid overeating, thereby, assisting in weight loss. It must also be noted that sound sleep, stress-free mind and regular physical exercise also immensely play an important role in strengthening your immune system.