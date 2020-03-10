Turai Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Ridge Gourd in Your Diet

Turai (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eating healthy foods is often perceived as complicated and people search for different meals, products, supplements and other stuff to keep themselves fit. We live on a planet where the almighty has blessed us with good nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables which, with time, we have moved away from, choosing an unhealthy alternative. Speaking about healthy vegetables, we shouldn't forget about the green veggie turai, which is also known as ridge gourd. Let's throw light on the health benefits of turai, which include weight loss to a building a strong immune system. Health Benefits of Drumsticks: From Controlling Blood Sugar Level to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why Moringa Should Be Part of Your Diet.

Turai is a ridged and dark green vegetable with white pulp inside. Before cooking turai, the ridges are peeled off, as some find them irritating to the throat. Also, the spongy vegetables are cut into big chunks or thick slices before using them for sabzi preparation. Ridge gourd is high in dietary fibre and enriched with all the vital elements that include Vitamin-C, zinc, iron, riboflavin, magnesium, thiamine and traces of other minerals. Now let us see why you should include turai in your diet.

Health Benefits of Turai

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Turai is loaded with dietary fibres which keep the body full for a longer time and also prevent the release of the hunger hormone ghrelin. This, thereby, helps avoid overeating. Apart from that, it is very low in calories and saturated fat, which makes it an ideal vegetable for weight loss.

2. Improves Digestion - The presence of high water percentage, moisture content and fibre in turai enables smooth bowel movement.

3. Strengthen Immune System - Ridge gourd contains an adequate amount of Vitamin C and zinc, which helps the body fight diseases. Also, it consists of antioxidants which suppress the free radicals present in the body.

4. Good For Diabetics - Eating turai regularly can help reduce the sugar levels in blood and urine as it contains two major insulins- peptides and alkaloids.

5. Reduce Acne - Eating turai at least twice in a week for lunch or dinner can naturally purify the blood by removing all dirty toxins from the skin. This can, thereby, help in achieving clear and glowing pimple-free skin.

Now that you are aware of the health benefits of turai, you should try any of its recipe for your upcoming meal. Turai is mostly eaten in the form of subzi, however, one can also have it in the form of raita or chutney. Staying fit is simply eating healthy vegetables like turai in moderation, avoiding processed food and taking out at least 30 minutes from your daily routine for exercising.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)