As the entire world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a city in Northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported. A level III warning of plague prevention and control was announced. The local health authorities also alerted that the warning period would last until the end of 2020.

Local news agency Xinhua had reported two suspected cases of bubonic plague in Khovd province in western Mongolia—two brothers had consumed marmot meat. Bubonic Plague: Chinese City on Alert After a Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague Reported, Here's All About 'Black Death'.

What is a Bubonic plague?

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots. It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is a rare disease, and a serious bacterial infection. Bubonic plague is transmitted by fleas from rodents.

Alert Sounded by Health Authorities:

According to the alert that has been sounded in a city in Northern China, people have been asked to report any sick or dead marmot (large and heavy rodents that resemble squirrels). In addition to this, hunting and eating of animals that could carry the plague are also forbidden.

Symptoms of Bubonic Plague:

Sudden onset of fever, chills, head and body aches and weakness, vomiting and nausea are some of the symptoms for bubonic plague, according to WHO.

How Fatal is it?

The three kinds of plague are the result of the root of the infection. In case of bubonic plague, the lymph node becomes inflamed, tense and painful (almost the size of a chicken's egg), called a ‘bubo’. In advanced stages, the inflamed lymph nodes can turn into open sores filled with pus. When it advances to the lungs, it turns severe and takes the form of pneumonic plague Septicaemic plague (in the bloodstream) can cause tissue death and subsequent blackening of fingers, toes and nose.

Bubonic plague is also known as Black Death that swept through Asia, Europe, and Africa in the 14th century and killed an estimated 50 million people. This was about 25 percent to 60 percent of the European population.

