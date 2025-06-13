‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)

Desi K-Pop fans are over the moon as Chinese singer-songwriter and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently in India to promote his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2 which is scheduled to drop on July 18, 2025. The highly anticipated album will consist of 11 new songs, with already released tracks like "Hate to Love" and "GBAD". Just a day after he landed in Mumbai, the rapper is making waves online after a picture of him with Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan and his family went viral on the internet. In a recent interview follwoung the meeting, Jackson Wang has hinted at a potential collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. Hrithik Roshan, Father Rakesh Roshan Extend Warm Welcome to K-Pop Star Jackson Wang in India Amid Actor’s Exciting Lineup With 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'.

Is Jackson Wang a Part of ‘Krrish 4’?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the global music sensation confirmed being involved in Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. Talking about his casting, Jackson joked, "I'm in it. I'm the new Krrish. Im just kidding, Im an extrovert. Please accept that, I'd like to mix sh*t up. Maybe, Im gonna tell him tonight." When asked if he's interested in composing the music for the film, the 31-year-old said, "Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like its my honour."

Jackson Wang With Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

He once again joked about being a part of the upcoming instalment of the iconic superhero franchise and said, "I'm in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised. You'd be like, 'Was that Jackson?' I come out and die right away. The rapper also discussed the idea of doing a dance number with Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Inthe same interview, Jackson Wang mentioned that he misses having a label. He said, "Maybe I should sign to a good company. Maybe I should sign to Hithik. Please sign me in Krrish 4." Talking about Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is all set to name his directorial debut in the upcoming instalment of the blockbuster running superhero franchise. Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the first three parts of the franchise (Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3), turned producer for Krrish 4. He joined hands with Aditya Chopra's YRF to bankroll the upcoming film. Before Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’, Revisit Superhero Series with ‘Krrish 3′, ’Krrish’ and ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ – Plot Explained.

Watch Jackson Wang’s Full Interview Below:

This is Jackson Wang's second time visiting India. The GOT7 star last visited the country for Lollapalooza India 2023.

