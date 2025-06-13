‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)

GOT7's Jackson Wang recently touched down in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming album 'MAGIC MAN 2'. This is the K-Pop star's second visit to India. During an interview, Jackson Wang opened about his plans to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan and also teased about his casting in the actor's upcoming superhero film 'Krrish 4'.

  • Lifestyle
    Rajkummar Rao Birthday: A Style Maverick Who Continues to Inspire (View Pics) Rajkummar Rao Birthday: A Style Maverick Who Continues to Inspire (View Pics)
  • Viral
    ‘Lord Jagannath Eyes’ at Ahmedabad AI171 Flight Crash Site? Netizens Share Viral Photos Linking Air India Tragedy to Old Video of Eagle Flying With Flag Over Puri’s Jagannath Temple ‘Lord Jagannath Eyes’ at Ahmedabad AI171 Flight Crash Site? Netizens Share Viral Photos Linking Air India Tragedy to Old Video of Eagle Flying With Flag Over Puri’s Jagannath Temple
  • Festivals
    Raja Parba 2025 Dates and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Other Details of the Odisha Festival That Worships Goddess Earth and Honours Womanhood Raja Parba 2025 Dates and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Other Details of the Odisha Festival That Worships Goddess Earth and Honours Womanhood
  • Videos
    SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Stat Highlights: Australia, South Africa Trade Blows in Equally-Matched Encounter SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Stat Highlights: Australia, South Africa Trade Blows in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)

    GOT7's Jackson Wang recently touched down in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming album 'MAGIC MAN 2'. This is the K-Pop star's second visit to India. During an interview, Jackson Wang opened about his plans to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan and also teased about his casting in the actor's upcoming superhero film 'Krrish 4'.

    Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)
    Jackson Wang; Hrithik Roshan as Krrish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Desi K-Pop fans are over the moon as Chinese singer-songwriter and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently in India to promote his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2 which is scheduled to drop on July 18, 2025. The highly anticipated album will consist of 11 new songs, with already released tracks like "Hate to Love"  and "GBAD". Just a day after he landed in Mumbai, the rapper is making waves online after a picture of him with Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan and his family went viral on the internet. In a recent interview follwoung the meeting, Jackson Wang has hinted at a potential collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming superhero film Krrish 4Hrithik Roshan, Father Rakesh Roshan Extend Warm Welcome to K-Pop Star Jackson Wang in India Amid Actor’s Exciting Lineup With 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'.

    Is Jackson Wang a Part of ‘Krrish 4’?

    In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the global music sensation confirmed being involved in Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. Talking about his casting, Jackson joked, "I'm in it. I'm the new Krrish. Im just kidding, Im an extrovert. Please accept that, I'd like to mix sh*t up. Maybe, Im gonna tell him tonight." When asked if he's interested in composing the music for the film, the 31-year-old said, "Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like its my honour."

    Jackson Wang With Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

    He once again joked about being a part of the upcoming instalment of the iconic superhero franchise and said, "I'm in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised. You'd be like, 'Was that Jackson?' I come out and die right away. The rapper also discussed the idea of doing a dance number with Hrithik Roshan in the film.

    Inthe same interview, Jackson Wang mentioned that he misses having a label. He said, "Maybe I should sign to a good company. Maybe I should sign to Hithik. Please sign me in Krrish 4." Talking about Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is all set to name his directorial debut in the upcoming instalment of the blockbuster running superhero franchise. Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the first three parts of the franchise (Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3), turned producer for Krrish 4. He joined hands with Aditya Chopra's YRF to bankroll the upcoming film. Before Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’, Revisit Superhero Series with ‘Krrish 3′, ’Krrish’ and ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ – Plot Explained.

    Watch Jackson Wang’s Full Interview Below:

    This is Jackson Wang's second time visiting India. The GOT7 star last visited the country for Lollapalooza India 2023.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bollywood Hate to Love Hrithik Roshan Jackson Wang Jackson Wang In India K-pop Krrish Krrish 4 Magic Man 2 Rakesh Roshan
    You might also like

    ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)

    GOT7's Jackson Wang recently touched down in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming album 'MAGIC MAN 2'. This is the K-Pop star's second visit to India. During an interview, Jackson Wang opened about his plans to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan and also teased about his casting in the actor's upcoming superhero film 'Krrish 4'.

    Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    ‘Krrish 4’: Is Jackson Wang Part of Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Know What the K-Pop Star Said (Watch Video)
    Jackson Wang; Hrithik Roshan as Krrish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Desi K-Pop fans are over the moon as Chinese singer-songwriter and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently in India to promote his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2 which is scheduled to drop on July 18, 2025. The highly anticipated album will consist of 11 new songs, with already released tracks like "Hate to Love"  and "GBAD". Just a day after he landed in Mumbai, the rapper is making waves online after a picture of him with Bollywood's 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan and his family went viral on the internet. In a recent interview follwoung the meeting, Jackson Wang has hinted at a potential collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in his upcoming superhero film Krrish 4Hrithik Roshan, Father Rakesh Roshan Extend Warm Welcome to K-Pop Star Jackson Wang in India Amid Actor’s Exciting Lineup With 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'.

    Is Jackson Wang a Part of ‘Krrish 4’?

    In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the global music sensation confirmed being involved in Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. Talking about his casting, Jackson joked, "I'm in it. I'm the new Krrish. Im just kidding, Im an extrovert. Please accept that, I'd like to mix sh*t up. Maybe, Im gonna tell him tonight." When asked if he's interested in composing the music for the film, the 31-year-old said, "Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like its my honour."

    Jackson Wang With Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

    He once again joked about being a part of the upcoming instalment of the iconic superhero franchise and said, "I'm in Krrish 4. You'd be surprised. You'd be like, 'Was that Jackson?' I come out and die right away. The rapper also discussed the idea of doing a dance number with Hrithik Roshan in the film.

    Inthe same interview, Jackson Wang mentioned that he misses having a label. He said, "Maybe I should sign to a good company. Maybe I should sign to Hithik. Please sign me in Krrish 4." Talking about Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is all set to name his directorial debut in the upcoming instalment of the blockbuster running superhero franchise. Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the first three parts of the franchise (Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3), turned producer for Krrish 4. He joined hands with Aditya Chopra's YRF to bankroll the upcoming film. Before Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Krrish 4’, Revisit Superhero Series with ‘Krrish 3′, ’Krrish’ and ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ – Plot Explained.

    Watch Jackson Wang’s Full Interview Below:

    This is Jackson Wang's second time visiting India. The GOT7 star last visited the country for Lollapalooza India 2023.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bollywood Hate to Love Hrithik Roshan Jackson Wang Jackson Wang In India K-pop Krrish Krrish 4 Magic Man 2 Rakesh Roshan
    You might also like
    Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)
    Entertainment

    Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)
    ‘When the Phone Rings’ Star Chae Soo Bin Teams Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi for Footwear Ad; Desi Fans Add Fun Bollywood Twist to Their Latest Collab (Watch Videos)
    Entertainment

    ‘When the Phone Rings’ Star Chae Soo Bin Teams Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi for Footwear Ad; Desi Fans Add Fun Bollywood Twist to Their Latest Collab (Watch Videos)
    ‘Wished To See Jungkook After His Discharge’: Chinese Woman Arrested for Breaking Into BTS Star’s House Just a Day After His Military Discharge
    Korean
    Tags:
    Bollywood Hate to Love Hrithik Roshan Jackson Wang Jackson Wang In India K-pop Krrish Krrish 4 Magic Man 2 Rakesh Roshan
    You might also like
    Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)
    Entertainment

    Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)
    ‘When the Phone Rings’ Star Chae Soo Bin Teams Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi for Footwear Ad; Desi Fans Add Fun Bollywood Twist to Their Latest Collab (Watch Videos)
    Entertainment

    ‘When the Phone Rings’ Star Chae Soo Bin Teams Up With Siddhant Chaturvedi for Footwear Ad; Desi Fans Add Fun Bollywood Twist to Their Latest Collab (Watch Videos)
    ‘Wished To See Jungkook After His Discharge’: Chinese Woman Arrested for Breaking Into BTS Star’s House Just a Day After His Military Discharge
    Korean

    ‘Wished To See Jungkook After His Discharge’: Chinese Woman Arrested for Breaking Into BTS Star’s House Just a Day After His Military Discharge
    ‘War 2’: Superstar NTR Begins Dubbing for His Upcoming High-Octane Action Film Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani
    Bollywood

    ‘War 2’: Superstar NTR Begins Dubbing for His Upcoming High-Octane Action Film Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    gold price today
    5000+K+ searches
    13th friday
    500+K+ searches
    canara bank share
    500+K+ searches
    crude oil
    500+K+ searches
    global indices
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel