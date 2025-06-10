Hong Kong rapper and GOT7 member Jackson Wang has arrived in India. The K-Pop sensation landed in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 10) to promote his upcoming album "Magic Man 2" and his recently released track "Hate to Love". The 31-year-old musician is on a week-long visit to the country and will be seen engaging in other activities as well. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Jackson Wang could be seen arriving with his team at the Mumbai airport. He could be seen dressed in an all black ensemble and greeted everyone with the "Namaste" gesture as he posed for the photos. K-Pop Star Jackson Wang Returning to India To Promote Upcoming Album ‘Magic Man 2’ a Month After Diljit Dosanjh Collab?.

Jackson Wang Arrives in India for ‘Magic Man 2’ Promotions

