What to Eat To Beat Coronavirus? Types of Mushrooms That Are Excellent to Boost Immunity and Fight Respiratory Symptoms

Mushrooms (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With coronavirus becoming a global outbreak, it has become imperative to boost your immunity to fight the virus. Your diet plays a vital role to bolster your immune system, but if there is one food that can do wonders for your body, it is mushroom. Mushrooms naturally harbour a lot of antibacterial and antiviral compounds that can help you combat any foreign particle that enters your body. Some mushrooms are a rich source of magnesium, selenium and zinc, all of which play a direct role in fighting cold and flu. Eat these nutrient-rich mushrooms to boost your immunity.

Maitake Mushrooms

Maitake mushrooms are not only delicious, but they can significantly inhibit the influenza A virus from replicating. It also helps stimulate the production of antiviral cytokines that can help fight the infection attacking your body. Diet to Prevent Coronavirus: Anti-Viral Foods You Must Eat To Build Your Immune System and Keep Diseases at Bay.

Shiitake Mushrooms

The Asian culinary staple shiitake has been shown to have antiviral properties. Shiitake can inhibit the growth of virus by preventing entry and stopping the process of viral infection. While shiitake have been found in medicinal mushroom blends, the best way to reap the benefits of shiitake is to eat them. Flu Home Remedies: Expert Recommended Immunity-boosting Superfoods You Must Include in Your Diet.

Reishi Mushrooms

Reishi mushroom is another antiviral powerhouse with compounds such as triterpenes and beta-glucans. Recognised as a medicinal mushroom for several years, reishi can combat many viruses. It has specifically been effective in inhibiting the influenza A virus. While reishi mushrooms are bitter-tasting, you can throw them in your stir-fry or have them in capsule form available in pharmacies.

Cordyceps

The cordyceps has been touted as a cure-all for many diseases. They contain virus-killing cytokines and have been shown to improve lung function by decreasing inflammation. Since cordyceps are not grown for culinary purposes, you will find them in tinctures, pills and powders. Mushroom Coffee To Beat Stress And Fight Diseases, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Food Trend.

When you are buying mushrooms or a mushroom product from the market, make sure that it is organically grown and verified. If it is in the form of tea, powder or capsule, make sure that the company does not use any fillers.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)