Diet to Prevent Coronavirus: Anti-Viral Foods You Must Eat To Build Your Immune System and Keep Diseases at Bay

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

With 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, the focus remains on the prevention as well as the treatment of the deadly virus. An epidemic that has already claimed over 3000 lives worldwide, there is an immediate need to take action. Keeping your hands germ-free, wearing masks and avoiding crowded places are some primary precautionary measures. But it is also vital to build your immune system to combat the deadly virus. Including these foods in your diet will boost your immunity and keep diseases at bay.

1. Sweet Potato

The lining of your nose is your first defence against airborne diseases. Keep it in good health with a dose of vitamin A from beta carotene-rich sweet potato. Coronavirus in Children: How Can You Tell If Your Child Has COVID-19? Everything Parents Need to Know About the Deadly Virus.

2. Kiwi Fruit

Kiwi is the ultimate infection-fighting fruit. Packed with vitamin C, it increases the levels of interferon in your body. Interferon is an antibody that protects your cells against viruses.

3. Garlic

Eating garlic can be an excellent way to keep the bacteria and viruses at bay. The sulphur-containing compounds in garlic stimulate the infection-fighting cells in your body. Coronavirus Hoax Message: Employees to Get Paid Leave From March 5? Viral WhatsApp Forward About COVID-19 Is Fake!

4. Star Anise

Star anise contains shikimic acid that is used as a base material for the production of Tamiflu, an excellent antiviral compound. Boil star anise in water and boil it in your green tea or black tea.

5. Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts can be excellent to boost your immune system's killer cells. They are rich in selenium that enhances the ability of your white blood cells to defeat viruses. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

6. Chickpeas

Rich in amino acid lysine, chickpeas can help produce antibodies to fight any foreign particles that enter your body. Plus, they aid tissue repair and assist in the healing of the damaged cells.

7. Coconut Oil

Cook your meals in cold-pressed coconut oil. The lauric acid and caprylic acid in coconut oil are essential for boosting your immune system and fight the virus. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms.

8. Mackerel

The omega-3 fatty acids in mackerel help the white blood cells in your body to seek and destroy bacteria. Omega-3 fatty acids are vital to strengthening your body's primary defence organ that is your skin.

9 Eggs

Full of zinc, vitamin D and protein, eggs work triple duty to keep your immune system charged up and fight any disease-causing bacteria or viruses.

Green tea can also work wonders to support your immune system, and if you add a little honey, it can provide a lot of relief to your scratchy throat. You can also consider taking a probiotic supplement to boost your immunity.