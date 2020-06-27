You must have heard a lot about post-traumatic stress disorder. But while you may ignore knowing more about the condition thinking that you will never suffer from one, do not forget that 20 million people are suffering from one or the other form of mental health problems. Ironically, the subject is a taboo and expected to be managed at home. However, seeking professional help for PTSD can help manage the condition better. Here's all you need to know about the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease.

What is PTSD?

PTSD is a mental disorder characterised by exposure to a traumatic event that can drastically impact an individual's life and relationships. According to psychiatrists, it is a debilitating condition that can affect every aspect of life due to its composition of mental, physical and social symptoms. The traumatic events cause significant distress to the affected person, and impairs the individual's to carry daily functions.

What Triggers PTSD?

PTSD can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender. PTSD occurs in anyone who has experienced severe vents in their lives like motor accidents, torture, natural disasters or even terror attacks. For instance, in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2011, a study revealed that 44% of adults surveyed reported substantial stress reactions and 4.3% of the adults studied, had PTSD after watching the television coverage of the attacks. Physical assault or sexual abuse can also trigger PTSD. From Burnout to Post-Quarantine PTSD, Be Prepared to Face These Mental Health Challenges From COVID-19 After the Lockdown!

How to Identify PTSD?

The four hallmarks of PTSD in adults, include the following:

Re-experiencing the symptoms of the event

Avoiding people, situations or places that serve as a reminder of the trauma

Negative changes in mood

Chronic hyperarousal symptoms

A continuous feeling of fear and anxiety while remembering the event

A feeling of detachment from family and friends

Difficulty in sleeping. PTSD Linked to Increased Risk of Ovarian Cancer.

How is PTSD Treated?

PTSD is a treatable disorder, and the treatment course includes psychotherapy, such as cognitive behavioural therapy in some cases, medicine Counselling the family members and caregivers is also essential in the recovery of the PTSD patient. Psychedelic Drugs Can Aid Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Patients, Suggests Experts.

If you have been diagnosed with PTSD, remember it is not a sign of weakness, but it is proof of your strength. You have survived!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).