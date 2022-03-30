World Bipolar Day is observed every year to increase awareness about this mental disorder that faces stigma. Every year on March 30, World Bipolar Day is observed to spread a word about the mental condition that was formally known as Manic Depression. It is a type of mental illness that sees extremity of emotions for several weeks or months continuously. About one in 100 people suffer from this mental disorder at some point in their life. The onset of this mental disorder is often between 14 to 19 years. Both men and women are equally affected by it and the mental disorder very rarely starts after 40. It is difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of this Bipolar Disorder. What is Bipolar Disorder? What Are its Symptoms? Is There Any Cure? Here’s Everything You Should Know About Manic Depression.

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar I: Bipolar 1 sees at least once in the patient's life a period of excessive speed, excessive energy, excessive excitement and loud talking. This type of acceleration lasts for about 3-6 months. If not treated, the patient may or may not recover on his own. Another form of this type of illness can come in the form of extreme sadness.

Bipolar II: - This sees patients affected by episodes more than once. Occasionally there may be slight acceleration.

Cyclothymic Disorder (Cyclothymia)- This sees patients experiencing depression or mania at least four times a year.

Bipolar Disorder Symptoms

A Form of Depression: This includes extreme sadness, disinterest in work, irritability, nervousness, self-indulgence, hopelessness about the future, lack of energy in the body, self-hatred, lack of sleep, lack of sex desire, desire to cry, lack of self-confidence persists continuously. When this type of sadness lasts for more than two weeks, one must immediately consult a doctor.

Suicidal Thoughts: People often think of suicide. The patient's ability to work is greatly reduced. A feeling of detachment is observed.

A Form of 'Mania' or Rapidity: Symptoms- In this form, many times the symptoms of the patient increase so much that the patient's connection with reality is lost. The patient starts hearing sounds in the ears without any reason. The patient starts over-thinking and may be seen running aimlessly.

Struggling Between Both Extremes: The patient often returns to normal after a depressive episode, similarly, after manic episodes. The patient may remain normal for a long time, for years, and may suddenly develop depression or rapid illness.

Bipolar disorder is a long-lasting condition. Therefore, the person with Bipolar needs proper care. At the sight of any such symptoms, one must contact the doctor or specialist. Lifestyle changes have also been known to be helpful in prevention. Getting regular exercise, following a proper diet and right sleeping schedule may help upto an extent.

