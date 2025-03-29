March 30, 2025, Special Days: March 30, 2025, is a day of cultural festivities, spiritual observances, and global awareness. The day marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, a sacred nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, starting with Chaitra Ghatasthapana, the traditional installation of the holy pot. Many regions in India celebrate their New Year on this day, including Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year honouring Jhulelal Jayanti. The Meitei community in Manipur observes Sajibu Nongma Panba (Cheiraoba) as their traditional New Year. Astronomically, Chandra Darshana marks the first sighting of the new moon, while Ishti is observed as a Vedic ritual.

The United Kingdom celebrates Mothering Sunday, honouring mothers with love and gratitude, while the United States observes National Doctors' Day to recognise the invaluable contributions of medical professionals. British Summer Time Begins, shifting the clocks forward for longer daylight hours. Other unique celebrations include National Pencil Day, commemorating the creation of this essential writing tool, National Fitness Recovery Day, promoting post-exercise healing, and Pretzel Sunday, a sweet tradition in Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day is observed in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the struggle for religious freedom. Tech and music enthusiasts celebrate World TB-303 Appreciation Day, paying tribute to the legendary Roland TB-303 synthesizer, while mental health awareness is highlighted on World Bipolar Day. Food lovers can enjoy Turkey Neck Soup Day and celebrate the South Indian staple on World Idli Day. Additionally, Rajasthan Diwas commemorates the formation of the Indian state of Rajasthan, celebrating its rich heritage and culture. Environmentalists acknowledge Torrents Day, promoting free information exchange. With a mix of spiritual, cultural, and awareness-driven events, March 30 is a day of vibrant and meaningful celebrations. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Chaitra Navratri Chaitra Ghatasthapana Gudi Padwa / Marathi New Year Ugadi / Telugu New Year Cheti Chand / Sindhi New Year Jhulelal Jayanti Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba Meitei Cheiraoba Sajibu Cheiraoba Rajasthan Foundation Day or Rajasthan Diwas Chandra Darshana of March 2025 Ishti of March 2025 World Idli Day British Summer Time Begins National Doctors' Day in the United States Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom Ougadi in Mauritius National Pencil Day National Fitness Recovery Day Pretzel Sunday Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day Torrents Day Turkey Neck Soup Day World Bipolar Day World TB-303 Appreciation Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 30, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:34 am on Wednesday, 30 March 2025 (IST)

6:34 am on Wednesday, 30 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:52 pm on Wednesday, 30 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Vincent van Gogh (30 March 1853 - 29 July 1890) Celine Dion Samantha Stosur Sergio Ramos Piers Morgan Palak Muchhal Robbie Coltrane Warren Beatty Eric Clapton Paul Reiser Ian Ziering Cha Eun-woo Adhuna Bhabani Nagesh Kukunoor Abhishek Chaubey

